Class of 2026: XJTLU celebrates nearly 1,300 new postgraduates

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is holding its 2026 master’s and doctoral graduation ceremony on 29 and 30 April. A total of 1,245 master’s students and 53 PhD students were awarded degrees by the University of Liverpool (UoL) and graduate certificates from XJTLU. Among the master’s graduates, 176 received degrees with distinction.

In his address, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, encourages the Class of 2026 to embrace uncertainty as they transition from structured education into an open, self-directed future.

Professor Youmin Xi

He said: “Your journey of growth has perhaps always resembled a train running on a fixed track – from kindergarten through university, each step carefully designed, every destination clearly marked. Yet today, as you stand at the threshold of graduation, the end of that track is no longer the next station. It opens instead onto a vast and boundless wilderness… But it is precisely within that wilderness that you will discover the path that is truly and wholly your own.

“Today is not an ending, but a beginning; not a farewell, but a promise. From this moment forward, you step into a wider world as graduates, embarking on the next chapter that belongs uniquely to you.”

Professor Zhiwei Shan, Vice President of Xi’an Jiaotong University, reflected on the institution’s history and highlighted XJTLU’s achievements through the long-standing partnership, and said: “Here, you benefit from both the rigorous engineering tradition of Xi’an Jiaotong University and the innovative energy of the University of Liverpool. Through joint talent cultivation, open research platforms, and shared innovation resources, we will continue to empower XJTLU students – both today’s graduates and future generations of dreamers. We will always stand with you. We will always be your strongest support.”

Professor Zhiwei Shan

In his video speech, Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of UoL, offered encouragement to graduates: “As you take your next steps, I encourage you to think carefully about what you want to achieve and who you want to become. Be ambitious, be open to opportunity, work hard – and treat others with respect along the way. If you do that, I have no doubt you will build successful and fulfilling lives.”

Professor Wenquan Tao, President of XJTLU, also extended his congratulations: “On behalf of the University, I wish you every happiness and success in the future.”

Professor Wenquan Tao

Kanyanat Siriwattanakorn, from Thailand, received her MSc Management degree from XJTLU this year. She said that apart from the degree, one of the most meaningful things she has gained at XJTLU is “friendship”.

“I feel that studying here has been a very valuable experience as an international student. At first I did not feel completely comfortable and sometimes felt different from my classmates,” she reflected. “However, I received a very warm welcome from my friends. My friends at XTJLU have supported me and helped me adjust to life in China.”

“We have group work and I have made many new friends. My Chinese friends also help teach me Chinese, which I really appreciate. They always try to support me in many ways because they understand that being an international student in a foreign country can be challenging,” she said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Dr Yuanyuan Zhang, a graduate of the PhD Computer Science and Software Engineering programme at XJTLU-JITRI Academy of Industrial Technology, was awarded the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Postdoctoral Fellowships.

After graduation, he will undertake postdoctoral research at the University of Georgia, US, and the University of Glasgow, UK. His two-year position in Glasgow will be funded by the fellowship, which had an acceptance rate of below 10% in 2025.

“XJTLU offers an incredible range of opportunities,” Dr Zhang said. “If you want to start a business, there’s support for entrepreneurship. If you want to pursue academia, there’s academic support. If you want to continue your studies, there’s guidance for that too.

“Stay curious, keep expanding your skill set,” he added. “Doing a PhD at XJTLU has been a truly rewarding experience.”

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Vionna Fiducia Theja