Aambe Introduces Aambe Media Network to Unlock Revenue Across Tribal Enterprises

A modern casino and entertainment space where digital screens across the casino floor, sportsbook, hotel lobby, and bar are seamlessly connected through a unified content network. Aambe Media connects sports, entertainment, and venue experiences through a unified digital platform that drives engagement, enhances guest experiences, and unlocks new revenue opportunities.

Aambe Media Network helps tribal enterprises turn existing screens into scalable revenue through a fully managed advertising platform.

This is about more than monetizing screens. It is about creating new opportunities for tribal nations to grow and reinvest in their communities” — Ron “Hawk” Spoerl, Founder & CEO, Aambé Corporation

JACKSON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aambe™ Introduces Aambe Media Network™A New Advertising Network Designed to Unlock Revenue Across Tribal EnterprisesAambe today announced the launch of the Aambe Media Network™, a new retail media platform designed to help tribal-owned enterprises unlock scalable and sustainable revenue streams while strengthening the economic well-being of Native communities.As tribal nations continue to diversify beyond traditional revenue sources, demand is growing for solutions that are both low risk and highly scalable. The Aambe Media Network directly addresses this need by transforming an underutilized asset, digital screens, into a fully managed, recurring revenue channel.The platform is powered by BetSource™, a wholly owned portfolio company of GOAT Industries Ltd., and enables casinos, hotels, sportsbooks, entertainment venues, and other tribal properties to turn existing screens into revenue-generating assets with no upfront cost. By connecting and centralizing displays across a property or portfolio, Aambe delivers targeted and dynamic advertising that integrates seamlessly with existing content and operations.Aambe manages the entire ecosystem, from advertiser demand and campaign execution to optimization and reporting, while sharing media revenue directly with operators. The result is a new income stream that requires no additional operational burden.“Tribal enterprises are actively seeking new ways to diversify revenue and create long-term economic stability,” said Ron Spoerl, Founder and CEO of Aambe. “The Aambe Media Network was built to meet that need by unlocking value from infrastructure that already exists while delivering a scalable and no-cost solution for operators.”Across the United States, tribal enterprises operate thousands of venues, including casinos, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment facilities, with extensive in-venue digital displays. Historically, these screens have supported operations and guest communications but have not been fully leveraged as monetization assets.The Aambe Media Network introduces a modern retail media model into physical environments by combining centralized screen management with advanced advertising technology to create a unified and revenue-generating network.The platform operates through a streamlined four-step approach:ConnectIntegrate and unify screens across venues and propertiesManageCentralize control of content and advertising deliveryMonetizeActivate targeted advertising campaignsOptimizeContinuously improve performance and revenue through data insightsThis model enables tribal operators to generate incremental revenue with zero capital investment while enhancing the guest experience through more relevant and engaging content.Beyond revenue generation, the Aambe Media Network is designed to support broader economic resilience within tribal communities. By creating a scalable income stream tied to existing infrastructure, the platform helps fund community initiatives, support local employment, and strengthen long-term financial independence.“This is about more than monetizing screens. It is about creating new opportunities for tribal nations to grow and reinvest in their communities,” added Ron Spoerl. “We see the Aambe Media Network as a platform for both economic and community impact.”The Aambe Media Network is built to scale across individual properties or entire tribal portfolios, giving advertisers access to high-value, real-world audiences while ensuring that economic benefits flow directly back to tribal operators and their communities.The platform is available immediately, with initial deployments underway across multiple tribal properties.For more information on how the Aambe Media Network works and how to get started, visit:About AambeAambe is a technology company focused on delivering innovative media and monetization solutions for tribal enterprises. By combining digital infrastructure with advanced advertising capabilities, Aambe helps operators unlock new revenue streams while maintaining control, flexibility, and alignment with their communities.About BetSource™BETSource is a sports media and technology platform that combines access to sports content with retail media and sports wagering technology to unlock monetization opportunities through personalized guest engagement across retail and digital environments. BETSource’s platform synchronizes and integrates sportsbook and interactive applications and includes contextual advertising features to support monetization in live and on-demand video.About Goat IndustriesGoat Industries Ltd., is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/ . The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

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