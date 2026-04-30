f2o Sports and Sport Clube Vila Real Announce Strategic Partnership to Introduce a New Fan Ownership Model

f2o Sports and Sport Clube Vila Real Announce Strategic Partnership

A first-of-its-kind partnership launches a blockchain-enabled platform connecting fans to governance, rewards and compliant club ownership

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- f2o Sports, the Fan 2 Owner (f2o) platform focused on bringing fans closer to true ownership in the sports they love, and Sport Clube Vila Real, a historic Portuguese football club competing in the Campeonato Distrital (fifth division), today announced a strategic partnership to launch a new digital fan engagement and ownership model. The agreement marks the first live club integration of f2o Sports’ multi-club platform and the activation of its blockchain enabled framework connecting supporters to real-world football assets.

Approved during SC Vila Real’s annual general assembly, the partnership reflects the club’s commitment to innovation while preserving its identity. As part of the agreement, f2o Sports will enter SC Vila Real as a strategic minority owner, aligning long-term incentives between the club, its supporters and the broader f2o ecosystem, while maintaining the club’s independence and sporting control.

SC Vila Real will serve as the first operational environment for the f2o platform, establishing the initial deployment of its regulated architecture designed to separate fan engagement from financial participation.

At the core of the collaboration is the rollout of the “f2o Fan Hub,” a proprietary digital platform that provides supporters with direct access to voting and governance participation mechanisms, exclusive content and behind-the-scenes experiences, rewards based on loyalty and engagement, and real time interaction with the club and a global network of fans across the f2o ecosystem.

This initiative is powered by f2o Sports’ dual layer token model, designed to align with European regulatory frameworks while enabling scalable participation. The utility layer, powered by the $f2o token, drives access to the “f2o Fan Hub” platform and enables fan engagement, governance participation, rewards and cross-club interaction. The investment layer, structured through regulated units or security tokens via dedicated special purpose vehicles, provides eligible participants with compliant exposure to minority equity positions in partner clubs.

This structural separation is designed to align with Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (MiCA) and applicable European securities frameworks, maintaining a clear distinction between engagement utility and regulated financial instruments.

"This partnership represents a meaningful evolution for our club and our supporters," said Hugo Letra, president of Sport Clube Vila Real. "We are creating new ways for our fans to engage with the club, have their voice heard, and be part of our journey in a deeper and more connected way."

"SC Vila Real is the first step in bringing our model to life," said Wolfgang Muller, acting CEO of f2o Sports. "We're building a model where fans don't just follow their club, they participate in it, influence it and grow with it."

The partnership is expected to unlock new digital revenue streams for SC Vila Real across fan experiences, content and global engagement, while establishing the foundation for f2o Sports' broader expansion. With SC Vila Real as the launchpad, f2o Sports plans to scale its platform across additional clubs in Italy, Spain and other key European markets, building a unified multi-club ecosystem powered by shared infrastructure, digital engagement and compliant ownership pathways.

Media assets can be found here.

About f2o Sports

f2o Sports is a Silicon Valley-based sports technology company building regulated infrastructure for tokenized sports ownership. Through its dual-token model, f2o separates fan engagement from financial participation, combining a utility-driven ecosystem with compliant access to real-world assets. At the center of the platform is the f2o Fan Hub, a digital dashboard where fans access voting, content, rewards and community features across multiple clubs. By integrating engagement, governance and regulated participation into a single platform, f2o Sports is creating a new category at the intersection of sport, technology and finance.

About Sport Clube Vila Real

Sport Clube Vila Real is a historic Portuguese football club founded in 1920 and based in Vila Real, Portugal. With more than a century of tradition, the club has been a cornerstone of football in the Trás-os-Montes region, highlighted by 23 consecutive district championships between 1924 and 1947 and two national Third Division titles. Currently competing in the Campeonato Distrital, SC Vila Real continues to build on its legacy while embracing new opportunities for growth, innovation and global engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.