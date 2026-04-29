Algorhythm Holdings Announces Launch of SemiCab’s Freight Network Forum

Industry leaders convene to tackle freight volatility as SemiCab hosts new forum on transportation economics.

New Online Series Brings Together a Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss the Latest Developments and Challenges in the Freight Logistics Industry

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME)

What’s breaking isn’t just pricing—it’s the assumption that fragmented planning can absorb shocks. It can’t.” — Ajesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, SemiCab

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME), a leading provider of AI-powered logistics solutions, today announced that SemiCab is launching the Freight Network Forum, a new online series for senior freight, logistics, and supply chain leaders that examines the structural forces reshaping freight networks. The inaugural session, entitled "The New Cost Reality: Why Transportation Economics Are Breaking," takes place on May 7, 2026, at 12 PM EST. Attendance is free.Learn more about Algorhythm Holdings at the B2i Digital Featured Companies profile: https://b2idigital.com/algorhythm-holdings-1 The Forum launches at a moment of significant structural pressure on U.S. freight markets. Dalilah's Law, currently advancing through the House, introduces CDL eligibility changes that would further constrain an already stretched driver pool. The FMCSA non-domiciled CDL rule took effect on March 16, 2026. In addition, diesel prices are climbing, and spot exposure is widening. These forces are compounding, creating a freight cost environment that traditional planning and procurement approaches were not designed to address.The Freight Network Forum was designed to be a frank, practitioner-led online conversation series that addresses the current state of transportation economics and examines what we can expect to occur in the future. Each panel will be comprised of a cross-industry group of industry experts covering freight analytics, equity research, and network intelligence.The PanelThe panel for the inaugural session on May 7, 2026, will consist of the following participants:Dean Croke, Principal Analyst, DAT Freight & Analytics. Dean Croke has three decades of experience tracking freight market signals and capacity flows, translating data into operational insight for executives navigating volatile markets.David Vernon, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein. David Vernon has covered surface transportation since 2010, with prior operating roles at DHL Express and NOL. He brings a capital markets view on how structural freight shifts affect company performance.Ajesh Kapoor, Founder and CEO, SemiCab. Ajesh Kapoor founded SemiCab on the premise that freight optimization cannot stop at the enterprise boundary. He brings a unique network orchestration perspective on what coordinated freight looks like in practice.The session will be moderated by Jonathan Miller, Vice President of Sales at SemiCab."Freight costs don't exist in isolation. They're a signal of how well or how poorly networks are coordinating at scale. What's breaking right now isn't just pricing. It's the underlying assumption that fragmented planning can absorb external shocks. It can't. That's the conversation we're starting on May 7th, and it's one we intend to keep having." — Ajesh Kapoor, Founder and CEO, SemiCabAbout the Freight Network ForumThe Freight Network Forum is a series of online sessions created by SemiCab that brings together industry experts from freight analytics, equity research, and network intelligence to examine the structural forces reshaping freight networks. The forum is practitioner-first, not a product showcase, and all sessions are free and open to the public.Session: The New Cost Reality: Why Transportation Economics Are BreakingDate: May 7, 2026Time: 12 PM EST | 60 minutesCost: FreeFormat: OnlineRegister: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017756563610/WN_NWQzxZnoS3KFO1rCqNwtrg#/registration About Algorhythm HoldingsAlgorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com Investor Relations Contact:Brendan Hopkins407-645-5295investors@algoholdings.comMedia Contact:FischTank PRAlgorhythm@fischtankpr.comForward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the other reports the company has filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Additional Contact:

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIME), a B2i Digital Featured Company, announced that its SemiCab subsidiary is launching the Freight Network Forum

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