Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Congratulates Robert Cekada on Appointment as ATF Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) congratulates Robert Cekada on his appointment as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), calling his confirmation a timely move as federal agencies face escalating pressures tied to violent crime, firearms trafficking, and increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.Cekada most recently served as ATF’s Deputy Director after being appointed to the role in April 2025. Cekada's mix of local and federal experience is a key asset for an agency tasked with supporting field operations and coordinating enforcement efforts across jurisdictions.Cekada began his career with the New York City Police Department in 1992, working assignments that included the Housing Bureau, the Citywide Anti-Gang Enforcement Unit, and the Street Crime Unit. He was promoted to detective in the Organized Crime Control Bureau’s Gang Division, where he focused on violent crime linked to gang activity. After leaving the NYPD, he continued serving at the City of Plantation Police Department in Florida, where he worked patrol operations and served on the SWAT team.Cekada joined ATF in 2005 as a special agent in the Baltimore Field Division, where he was assigned to the Regional Area Gang Enforcement Task Force and focused on transnational organized crime. He later served in the Tampa Field Division investigating violent crimes involving firearms and explosives. In 2013, he moved to ATF Headquarters and held roles in the Firearms Operations Division, including project officer and program manager, contributing to the agency’s Frontline Strategy and field operations planning.Over the years, Cekada advanced through senior leadership positions including Resident Agent in Charge of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force in Miami, Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Philadelphia, and Special Agent in Charge assignments in both Baltimore and Miami. He later returned to headquarters for senior oversight roles, including Deputy Assistant Director for Field Operations and Executive Assistant Director for Operations.In addition to his executive responsibilities, he has served on the National Crime Gun Intelligence Governing Board and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Firearms Committee.“Robert Cekada brings a depth of operational experience and leadership that is critical at this moment for federal law enforcement,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “His career reflects a strong commitment to tackling violent crime, disrupting firearms trafficking, and supporting agents and officers on the front lines.”FLEOA said it looks forward to working with Cekada and ATF leadership on policies that support federal officers, strengthen interagency coordination, and enhance public safety outcomes nationwide.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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