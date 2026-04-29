Alamo and U.S. 250 Tour Announce Historic Partnership for Major National Celebration

The Alamo Welcomes the U.S. 250 Tour on May 5

Alamo in San Antonio to Host Landmark Tour Stop at One Of America's Most Iconic Sites on May 5, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. 250 Tour, a nationwide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, has announced a landmark partnership with The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas for a one-day national celebration on May 5, 2026.Set against the backdrop of one of the most iconic and hallowed sites in American history, the event will honor the courage, sacrifice, and enduring spirit that helped shape the nation.As one of the most symbolically powerful stops on the tour's 50-state journey, the San Antonio event will transform the historic Alamo grounds and surrounding area into an immersive, family-friendly experience blending history, education, and live patriotic entertainment, bringing America's story to life in the place where so much of it was written.Attendees can expect a live patriotic program honoring the legacy of The Alamo, immersive historical experiences and storytelling, interactive family and children's attractions, the U.S. 250 Tour's signature Freedom Show and Liberty Kids America programming, and opportunities for community involvement through local vendors and sponsors."Hosting the U.S. 250 Tour at The Alamo is incredibly meaningful," said Tony Griffith, Executive Tour Director of the U.S. 250 Tour. "This is sacred ground in the story of our nation. To gather here on May 5th and celebrate America's 250th anniversary is more than an event — it's a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed unity."The San Antonio stop is part of the U.S. 250 Tour's sweeping 50-state journey, delivering large-scale events that combine concerts, immersive exhibits, educational experiences, and deep community engagement at every stop. Each event is uniquely designed to reflect the cultural and historical significance of its host city, and few places on earth carry the weight and meaning of The Alamo.For additional information, visit www.us250tour.com. ABOUT US 250 TOURThe U.S. 250 Tour is a nationwide, 50-state celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary – our nation’s heritage, heroes, and enduring principles – culminating in 2026. The tour brings together world-class entertainment, immersive historical experiences, and patriotic community events designed to educate, inspire, and unite Americans of all ages.Spanning 50 weeks with major festival-style activations in every state, the U.S. 250 Tour showcases the Freedom Village, a multi-zone environment featuring the Hall of Heroes AI hologram museum, Kids America, Main Street USA, Honor Plaza, and the Liberty Trips RV experience, along with live concerts from nationally recognized artists. Every event blends cutting-edge innovation with meaningful, family-centered engagement to reconnect Americans with the principles that shaped our nation – faith, liberty, courage, and constitutional values.With the combined leadership of GFM Productions and Moms for America, and in collaboration with national brands, civic leaders, and historical organizations, the U.S. 250 Tour stands as a once-in-a-generation movement to reignite patriotism and celebrate America’s journey from 1776 to today. Learn more at US250Tour.com.

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