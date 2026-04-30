InterFulfillment Named a Kickstarter Expert Partner for 3PL Order Fulfillment in Canada

InterFulfillment recognized a Kickstarter Expert Partner for Fulfillment and Logistics in Canada

CANADA, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InterFulfillment, a Canadian third-party logistics provider specializing in omnichannel order fulfillment, is pleased to announce its official designation as a Kickstarter Expert Partner. This recognition within the Kickstarter ecosystem highlights InterFulfillment’s specialized capacity for managing the logistics and fulfillment requirements of crowdfunding campaigns, specifically within the Canadian market.

Founded in 2010, InterFulfillment brings over 15 years of experience in multi-channel order fulfillment to the partnership. The company has established a robust infrastructure designed to support businesses through every stage of growth. By joining Kickstarter’s partner program, InterFulfillment provides creators with a verified pathway to navigate the logistical challenges of domestic warehousing and last-mile delivery in Canada.

Addressing the Complexity of Canadian Logistics

The inclusion of InterFulfillment as an expert partner follows a period of significant growth for the company, during which it has refined its approach to high-volume reward distribution. Adayra Lopez, Vice President of Sales at InterFulfillment, stated that this partnership reflects the company’s ongoing focus on providing the infrastructure necessary for businesses to meet their fulfillment commitments. She noted that the program helps creators identify partners capable of managing the unique variables of the Canadian shipping landscape, allowing them to focus on their core creative objectives.

For business owners and decision-makers evaluating 3PL order fulfillment in Canada, InterFulfillment operates strategic facilities in Toronto and Vancouver. These locations are positioned to provide centralized access to major population centres, aiming to reduce transit times and manage shipping costs effectively through the established carrier network.

Versatile Fulfillment Solutions for Every Business Model

InterFulfillment utilizes a technology-integrated approach to manage inventory and shipping data, ensuring high levels of accuracy across various fulfillment channels. The company’s systems provide real-time visibility, which is essential for e-commerce brands and crowdfunding creators who need to keep their backer communities and customers informed throughout the shipping process. This data-driven logistics framework is designed to scale seamlessly, supporting everything from rapid-growth D2C brands to high-volume crowdfunding campaigns.

To accommodate a wide range of business needs, InterFulfillment offers a flexible and compliant infrastructure that excels in D2C e-commerce, crowdfunding reward distribution, and specialized retail fulfillment. For businesses expanding into major marketplaces, InterFulfillment’s specialized workflows ensure that orders are fulfilled in alignment with the specific delivery windows and compliance standards required by major retailers. This operational versatility allows organizations to maintain reliable supply chains and avoid the passivity of unmanaged shipping. Whether supporting a project on Kickstarter or a growing e-commerce business, InterFulfillment provides the expertise to execute logistics with professional accountability, transparency, and efficiency.

About InterFulfillment

InterFulfillment is a Canadian-owned and operated 3PL provider specializing in eCommerce, B2B, and omnichannel fulfillment. With state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto and Vancouver, InterFulfillment delivers precision-driven, scalable logistics solutions that optimize supply chains and support national growth. Trusted by the Canadian Olympic Committee as their Official Fulfillment Partner, InterFulfillment empowers high-growth brands and enterprises with industry-leading accuracy, compliance expertise, and flexible infrastructure tailored to their unique logistics needs.

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