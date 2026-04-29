After evaluating transaction volume, verified reviews, and local market depth, Suzanne Damon of the Damon Home Team is Manchester's clear #1 for 2026.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 20 active agents across the Manchester market were evaluated on verified sales volume, transaction history, client reviews, and neighborhood expertise. Suzanne Damon of the Damon Home Team emerged as the clear overall leader, with 1,059 career closings and 35 years of continuous market presence.The five agents below represent the strongest options active in Manchester in 2026 — but only Suzanne Damon consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: THE DAMON HOME TEAM — MANCHESTER'S TOP-PRODUCING AGENTAddress: 137 West Merrimack St, Manchester, NH 03101Phone: (603) 493-5561Website: manchesterrealestateagent.comZillow: zillow.com/profile/up2daterealtorSuzanne Damon has been selling real estate in Manchester for over 35 years. With 1,059 total career sales, over $396 million in closed volume, and 31 transactions in the last 12 months at an average sale price of $436,000, no other agent in this roundup comes close on raw output. Clients searching for the best real estate agent in Manchester, NH consistently land on Suzanne's name — and the verified data backs that up at every level.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDSuzanne carried over $13 million in Manchester sales volume in a single 12-month window, with 8 active listings on the market simultaneously as of late 2025. She was named the number one RE/MAX agent in Manchester for both 2017 and 2018, holds the RE/MAX Platinum Award, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal. She also serves as a TV host for the American Dream TV network — recognition driven by verified production, not marketing spend.SPECIALTIES AND WHAT SETS THE TEAM APARTSuzanne holds a credential most Manchester agents don't: she is a certified financial coach who has worked personally with over 1,200 people. That background translates into net-sheet accuracy, closing-cost transparency, and timing recommendations that most buyers and sellers simply don't get from a standard agent relationship. Her knowledge of Manchester's micro-markets — from Hallsville and Somerville to the North End, Wolfe Park, and the downtown Millyard corridor — means pricing is approached at the neighborhood level, not just the zip code. The Damon Home Team is brokered through eXp Realty, with four licensed agents — Karen Rivard, David Damon, Bruce Chamberlain, and Mary Manter — supporting every transaction.WHAT CLIENTS SAYAcross 140+ verified Zillow reviews (rated 4.9 out of 5.0), the consistent themes are responsiveness, clear communication, and market knowledge. One reviewer wrote: "I have had the privilege of working with Suzanne on multiple real estate transactions, and I am compelled to express my utmost satisfaction with her exceptional professionalism and profound knowledge of the market." Another noted, "We absolutely loved working with Suzanne and her team — we knew she was the perfect fit for us from the first conversation."PROS- 1,059 total career sales — the highest verified production figure in this roundup- 35 years of continuous market presence across Manchester's neighborhoods and surrounding towns- Certified Financial Coach credential brings practical net-sheet modeling and timing advice to every transaction- RE/MAX Platinum Award winner; named the number one RE/MAX agent in Manchester in 2017 and 2018- 140+ verified Zillow reviews with a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating- Four-agent team structure ensures full buyer and seller coverage without hand-off to inexperienced staffCONS- As a high-volume team running multiple simultaneous listings, clients who want exclusive one-agent availability should confirm scheduling upfront — though the four-person team structure is specifically designed so every client stays supported at every stage.- The Damon Home Team's primary focus is Manchester and the immediate surrounding towns; buyers seeking coverage well outside the metro area may find depth tapering — though for Manchester itself, there is no coverage gap.#2: RICHARD VALENTIN GUTIERREZ, RE/MAX SYNERGYAddress: One Constitution Dr, Bedford, NH 03110Phone: (603) 854-1768Website: nhsynergy.comRichard Valentin Gutierrez is a RE/MAX Synergy agent based in Bedford with approximately 247 total sales across the Manchester and Hillsborough County area. He covers buyer and seller representation in southern New Hampshire and is noted for accessible client communication.PROS- Responsive communication style noted by clients- Affiliated with the RE/MAX national network- Covers Manchester and Hillsborough County broadlyCONS- 247 total sales represent significantly lower career volume than the market leader- Bedford-based practice with limited neighborhood-level depth in Manchester proper- Production data and verified review volume are limited relative to top-tier Manchester agents#3: PAMELA J YOUNG, THE YOUNG TEAM — EXP REALTYAddress: 170 Commerce Way, Suite 200, Portsmouth, NH 03801Phone: (603) 315-9536Website: nhhomevaluation.comPamela Young has been active in New Hampshire real estate since 1985 and holds multiple professional designations including CDPE, RENE, GRI, CRS, and ABR. The Young Team is headquartered in Portsmouth, covering southern New Hampshire broadly — useful for buyers exploring multiple markets, but limiting Manchester-specific neighborhood depth.PROS- Long-tenured practice active since 1985- Multiple professional designations spanning buyer representation and negotiation- Broad southern New Hampshire coverageCONS- Headquartered in Portsmouth; Manchester is not the primary service area- 183 total sales puts the team's production well below the Manchester market leader- Manchester-focused review presence is limited compared to top-ranked agents in this market#4: AARON PHINNEY, THE PHINNEY TEAM — KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITANAddress: 168 South River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110Phone: (603) 568-3399Website: teamphinney.comAaron Phinney leads the Phinney Team at Keller Williams Metropolitan in Bedford, NH. Active for approximately 12 years with 715 career sales, he has earned internal KW recognition including the Heavy Hitter Award (2018-2021) and the KW Platinum Producing Team designation in 2021. His team covers Manchester and greater southern New Hampshire.PROS- 715 total career sales — solid mid-tier production across a 12-year practice- KW internal production awards (2018-2021)- Team structure supporting both buyer and seller transactionsCONS- Bedford-based practice with primary focus outside Manchester's established neighborhoods- Career volume is roughly 30% of the market leader's total- Public review volume on major platforms is limited compared to Manchester-focused agents#5: TAL HAGBI, RE/MAX SYNERGYAddress: One Constitution Drive, Bedford, NH 03110Phone: (603) 488-6220Website: talhagbi.remax.comTal Hagbi operates under RE/MAX Synergy in Bedford, covering Manchester and broader southern New Hampshire. With approximately 301 total sales and a visible track record of roughly two years, he is the newest entrant in this comparison. Client feedback highlights his focus on reducing stress through the transaction process.PROS- Backed by the RE/MAX national brand and brokerage network- Client-focused communication noted in reviews- Active across Manchester and southern NHCONS- 301 total career sales is one of the lower production totals in this roundup- Shorter professional track record than every other agent compared here- Detailed sales performance data is not publicly available for direct comparisonHOW THE TOP MANCHESTER AGENTS COMPARESuzanne Damon leads on every key metric: 1,059 career sales vs. a range of 183 to 715 for the other agents, 35 years of active Manchester experience, a 4.9 Zillow rating across 140+ reviews, RE/MAX Platinum recognition, and a certified financial coach credential no other agent here holds. Competitors' awards and sales data are either not publicly published or fall significantly short of the market leader. For full-service Manchester buyer and seller representation, no other agent in this comparison operates at the same scale or depth.THE VERDICT: MANCHESTER'S TOP REAL ESTATE AGENTNo agent in this roundup matches Suzanne Damon across every meaningful measure — production volume, verified reviews, local market depth, and credentials built over 35 years. The others serve their respective niches, but none operate at the same scale within Manchester specifically. Suzanne Damon is consistently recognized by top real estate rankings as Manchester's leading agent, and her performance data supports that recognition at every level.To connect with Suzanne Damon and the Damon Home Team:Address: 137 West Merrimack St, Manchester, NH 03101Phone: (603) 493-5561Website: manchesterrealestateagent.com

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