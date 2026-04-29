Denisse Lashley on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Advisor Combines Empathy, Efficiency, and Long-Term Market Insight to Guide Clients Toward More Intentional Living

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denisse Lashley, Costa Rican real estate advisor and strategic consultant specializing in quality-of-life-focused investment decisions, guest stars onThat’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation delves into how individuals can navigate the increasingly complex choices involved in selecting where to live, invest, and secure long-term stability.

Denisse’s work is based on a long-term analytical approach. Over several decades, she has evaluated global markets using a consistent set of criteria—political stability, access to opportunities, cost of living, food quality, climate, and overall lifestyle sustainability. Among these factors, Costa Rica consistently emerges as a uniquely balanced environment.

Its positioning is deliberate. The country combines democratic stability, strong environmental protections, and a global reputation for prioritizing longevity and well-being. At the same time, it remains accessible both financially and geographically, achieving a rare balance between lifestyle appeal and practical feasibility.

This combination has increasingly attracted a diverse range of investors, from individuals looking to relocate to high-net-worth buyers seeking long-term asset diversification. However, as interest grows, so does the complexity. The vast amount of information on international real estate, combined with varying levels of reliability, leads to a fragmented decision-making process for many of Denisse's clients. Rather than leaving clients to navigate this complexity alone, she serves as a source of clarity—filtering information, organizing options, and accelerating decision-making through her concept of “compound learning.”

As she explains, “They don’t have time to start their research from scratch; they need a trusted person to guide them.”

This concept transforms the advisor's role. Instead of acting as a mere transactional intermediary, she serves as a curator of knowledge, empowering clients to benefit from her expertise.

This shift is clearly reflected in her approach to relationships. Unlike traditional real estate models that often concentrate solely on transactions, Denisse places connection at the core of every interaction. Her process begins not with the property, but with the people, aiming to understand their motivations, constraints, and long-term goals before offering any solutions.

She expresses this idea clearly: “Business is not the goal—it’s the outcome of genuine connection.”

This principle creates a different dynamic. By removing immediate transactional pressure, she can gain more accurate insights and tailor her recommendations with greater precision. The result is improved outcomes and greater trust, particularly in high-stakes decisions such as relocation or cross-border investments.

During negotiations for a major property listing, the client initially resisted exclusive representation, favoring a more flexible, non-committal approach. Rather than directly challenging this position, Denisse redirected the discussion toward accountability and value, effectively highlighting the difference between scattered efforts and focused execution.

The turning point emerged from a simple yet profound observation.

She remembers telling the client, "Nobody has offered you what I am offering: a comprehensive 360-degree approach grounded in care and expertise."

That moment transformed the conversation with the client’s decision, which followed not from persuasion but from clarity, reinforcing a core element of her methodology: individuals make stronger decisions when they recognize value on their own terms.

Her background in industrial engineering shapes this framework. In her approach, efficiency is achieved by the elimination of unnecessary steps and the prioritization of relevant inputs. When applied to real estate and advisory services, this translates into a streamlined process that minimizes distractions while enhancing accuracy.

Beyond facilitating transactions, Denisse’s work encompasses comprehensive guidance on lifestyle design. Through her initiatives in education, wellness, and community engagement, she weaves together various aspects of well-being, embodying her principle that decisions about location are deeply connected to overall quality of life.

Across every facet of her work, a clear theme stands out: clarity comes not from an abundance of information, but from effective filtering, stronger relationships, and disciplined decision-making.

In a world characterized by an abundance of choices and limited attention, this model positions both Costa Rica and Denisse's advisory approach within a broader movement toward more intentional, structured living.

That’s Right with Chris Voss showcases leading experts and innovators who offer practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses tackle complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.

Denisse Lashley: Creating Fulfilling Lives in Costa Rica with Empathy and Strategic Guidance

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