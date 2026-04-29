SpandexByYard Brings Bold, Design-Forward Printed Fabrics to Independent Activewear Creators

spandexbyyard website

LA-based SpandexByYard offers premium printed performance fabrics by the yard — no minimums, free shipping, and 10% off your first order.

COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based retailer offers premium printed spandex by the yard — no minimums requiredSpandexByYard, an online fabric retailer purpose-built for independent designers and small activewear brands, has launched a growing collection of premium printed spandex fabrics available for purchase by the yard. The launch marks a significant step forward for creators who have long faced a frustrating reality in the fabric industry: the best materials are typically locked behind wholesale minimums, bulk pricing tiers, and supplier relationships that favor large manufacturers over small, nimble designers.SpandexByYard was founded to change that. By making high-quality, performance-grade fabrics available in any quantity — from a single yard to a full production run — the company is opening doors for a new generation of activewear creators who want access to premium materials on their own terms.Designed for Creators, Not Just ManufacturersThe activewear market has experienced explosive growth over the past decade, driven in large part by independent designers, direct-to-consumer brands, and creators building businesses through social media and online storefronts. Yet the fabric supply chain has been slow to keep pace. Most suppliers still operate on a wholesale model that requires minimum orders of 50, 100, or even 500 yards — quantities that make sense for large factories, but create enormous risk for small brands trying to test new designs or launch limited collections.SpandexByYard addresses this gap directly. Every fabric in the catalog is available by the yard, giving designers the flexibility to experiment, iterate, and grow without overcommitting to inventory they may not need. Whether a creator is prototyping a single piece or fulfilling a first production run, they can order exactly what the project requires."We built SpandexByYard around the way independent creators actually work," said a company spokesperson. "You don't always know how a design is going to perform until you make it. You need to be able to test fabrics, try patterns, and adjust — and you can't do that when you're forced to buy 200 yards at a time. Our goal is to give every designer, regardless of size, access to the same quality materials that larger brands use."A Collection Built Around Bold, Distinctive PrintsWhere many fabric suppliers lean toward safe, solid-color basics, SpandexByYard has built its catalog around design-forward printed fabrics that help creators stand out. The collection spans a wide range of aesthetics, from modern geometric graphics and vibrant abstract prints to classic plaid patterns reimagined for performance apparel. Each print is selected with the end product in mind — fabrics that look as good in motion as they do on the rack.The collection is designed to serve a broad range of applications, including activewear, leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, swimwear, dance apparel, and performance tops. All fabrics are engineered to meet the demands of high-movement garments, offering the stretch, recovery, and durability that active use requires.Spotlight: The SPC91 Fabric LineCentral to the current collection is the SPC91 fabric line, a poly spandex blend that exemplifies SpandexByYard's commitment to performance without compromise. Constructed at 170 GSM, the SPC91 strikes a precise balance between lightweight comfort and structural durability — light enough to wear during intense activity, substantial enough to hold its shape wash after wash.Key performance characteristics of the SPC91 include:Four-way stretch for unrestricted movement in any directionMoisture-wicking breathability to keep wearers comfortable during high-output activitySuperior shape retention that resists sagging, bagging, and distortion over timeVibrant print compatibility that allows bold designs to render with clarity and color depthThe SPC91 is available in multiple printed colorways, making it a versatile foundation for everything from statement leggings to performance swimwear.Shop Online, Scale at Your Own PaceAll SpandexByYard fabrics are available for direct purchase at spandexbyyard.com , with a straightforward by-the-yard pricing model and no order minimums. The online shopping experience is designed to make it easy for creators to browse by fabric type, print style, or intended use — and to get exactly what they need, quickly.The company ships directly to designers, small brands, and studios across the United States, with new prints and fabric styles being added to the catalog on an ongoing basis. Customers are encouraged to sign up for updates to stay informed as the collection continues to grow."We're just getting started," the spokesperson added. "There are so many talented designers out there building incredible things, and we want to be the fabric source they trust. That means continuously expanding our prints, improving the shopping experience, and making sure that great fabric is never the thing standing between a creator and their vision."SpandexByYard is currently accepting orders at spandexbyyard.com.About SpandexByYardSpandexByYard is a Los Angeles-based online retailer specializing in premium printed spandex and activewear fabrics sold by the yard. Founded to remove the wholesale barriers that have historically kept independent designers from accessing high-quality, distinctive materials, the company serves creators, small brands, and designers of all sizes. With no minimum order requirements and a catalog built around bold, performance-ready prints, SpandexByYard is committed to making premium fabric accessible to everyone building in the activewear space. Learn more at spandexbyyard.com.

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