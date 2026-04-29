Renata Reid on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Real Estate Leader Challenges Transactional Thinking by Reframing Major Life Moves as Decisions Driven by Emotion Rather Than Timing

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renata Reid, Senior Vice President of Sales at Sotheby’s International Realty, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation reveals a common real estate misconception: selling a home is not just logistical; it is deeply influenced by emotion, identity, and timing.

Renata’s career spans interior design, home building, and real estate, grounded in a key insight: people move not just out of necessity but when they feel ready. This understanding guides her client interactions.

In practice, her clients' challenges are rarely technical. Whether managing a sudden move or helping parents transition from a long-time home to a senior residence, the real difficulty is turning emotional burdens into clear, organized steps.

Her process begins with disciplined curiosity. “I genuinely want to understand who they are so we can create a strategic plan tailored to them,” she explains, emphasizing interpretation before offering direction.

The implication is clear: without a deep understanding, strategy becomes a mere assumption, which increases risk.

Renata’s approach breaks overwhelming transitions into manageable decisions, addressing unspoken aspects. Using tactical empathy, she uncovers underlying factors like urgency, family dynamics, or emotional attachment before choosing the best course of action.

This is most evident when logic and emotion conflict. Reflecting on selling her father’s home, she initially rejected a favorable offer because of an emotional attachment, not the price. An unexpected flood forced her to reconsider, but the decision required more than analysis: it required alignment.

She explains that the change arose not from new information but from gaining clarity: “We really delved into the process, and when we listed the home, we were able to proceed with confidence.”

A similar case involved a 98-year-old couple who received a low off-market offer. Rather than rushing, Renata united the family, prepared for the transition, and strategically positioned the property. This careful approach exceeded expectations and reached a solid selling price.

Chris Voss highlighted the dynamic in these moments: “When people feel heard, they can move forward.”

For Renata, the key moment is recognition. Success hinges not on the transaction's mechanics but on whether the individual feels truly understood in their decision.

This redefines the role of a real estate advisor. It involves interpreting market conditions and understanding the client's personality to navigate the process.

Her work balances structured planning with empathetic engagement, supporting clients through financial transitions. The goal is not to rush decisions but to ensure they are made with clarity, alignment, and integrity.

Across transactions, a clear pattern emerges: people rarely struggle with the logistics of moving but often wrestle with what the move represents. Addressing this underlying concern leads to natural progress.

That’s Right with Chris Voss features leading experts and innovators who share practical strategies and valuable insights to help individuals and businesses overcome complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.

Renata Reid: Guiding Life’s Major Transitions with Empathy and Strategic Insight

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