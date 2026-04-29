Gwen Medved on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Entrepreneur Uses Tactical Empathy to Turn a High-Stakes Divorce from Conflict into Resolution

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gwen Medved, author, entrepreneur, and advocate for strategic divorce navigation, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation explores how tactical empathy—commonly associated with business negotiations—can be powerfully applied to one of life's most challenging personal experiences: high-stakes divorce.

Gwen’s perspective is rooted in firsthand experience. After a three-year divorce process involving numerous mediations, legal teams, and negotiations over high-value assets, she identified a critical gap—not in legal expertise, but in the ability to manage the human dynamics that ultimately influence the outcomes.

Her initial strategy followed a familiar pattern. Driven by a sense of protection and urgency, she focused on defending her interests, strengthening her positions, and responding to perceived challenges. While structurally sound, this approach resulted in limited progress, prolonging the negotiation process and increasing both financial and emotional costs.

The turning point came when she entirely reimagined the process.

As she explains, “I realized I wasn’t getting what I needed in the mediation room, so I had to change my approach.”

Rather than hardening her stance, Gwen embraced a new strategy concentrated on understanding before pursuing resolution. She employed negotiation frameworks and practiced tactical empathy, both outwardly and inwardly, to understand the other party’s viewpoint while managing her own reactions.

This dual application proved decisive. By moving beyond a reactive “fight-or-flight” state and adopting a more analytical mindset, she was able to engage with the process more clearly and maintain control.

Chris Voss emphasized this transformation, noting that the ability to accurately mirror the other party’s perspective—without necessarily agreeing—lays the groundwork for meaningful progress.

The fundamental principle of this approach is that alignment must precede agreement. Without establishing mutual understanding first, negotiations often become inflexible and entrenched in fixed positions.

Gwen clearly states, “Empathy means making sure the other person knows you understand them, even if you don’t necessarily agree.”

This distinction allowed her to move from confrontation to structured dialogue. By acknowledging the opposing party's perspective, she reduced resistance and opened the door to practical solutions—transforming a previously stalled process into one capable of reaching a resolution.

A crucial moment occurred outside the formal negotiation setting. During an informal conversation, Gwen moved from focusing on her own objectives to asking the other party a direct, clarifying question: "What do you really want?"

The response revealed a vital insight: the core interests of both parties were not inherently conflicting. Once these interests were clearly articulated, reaching a resolution became not only possible but also efficient.

This moment underscores a fundamental principle in her work: conflict often endures not because goals are unclear or misunderstood.

Her book, with a working title of Million Dollar Divorce, leverages this experience to offer a clear and structured framework for navigating high-net-worth separations with greater clarity and control. The title reflects the substantial financial and emotional costs that arise from prolonged conflict when effective communication is lacking.

Beyond individual cases, Gwen’s work underscores a broader shift in how complex negotiations are approached. While legal and financial expertise remain essential, the ability to understand human behavior and manage emotional dynamics is equally important for achieving well-rounded outcomes.

Her conclusion remains consistent across various contexts: successful resolution depends less on winning an argument and more on understanding the people involved.

That’s Right with Chris Voss features top experts and innovators who share practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses overcome complex challenges and achieve significant results.



Gwen Medved: Navigating High-Stakes Divorce with Empathy and Strategic Insight

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