Doctor Water Heater Urges North Jersey Homeowners to Check Aging Water Heaters Before New Federal Rules

Doctor Water Heater truck serving North Jersey homeowners

Denville Specialist with Nearly 40 Years of Experience Advises Homeowners to Evaluate Aging Systems Before New DOE Efficiency Standards Reshape the Market

Our message to North Jersey homeowners is simple: don’t panic about new rules, but don’t ignore an aging water heater either. Get a clear evaluation before you’re forced into an emergency.” — Anthony J. Intile Jr., Master Plumber and Founder of Doctor Water Heater

DENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Water Heater , a Denville-based water heater company serving Northern and Central New Jersey since 1991, is urging homeowners with aging water heater systems to take action before new federal efficiency standards from the U.S. Department of Energy begin reshaping equipment options and availability.New DOE mandates are already pushing manufacturers to transition to higher-efficiency water heater technologies, with commercial and high-input units facing compliance deadlines in October 2026 and broader residential standards following in subsequent years. As manufacturers shift production and some familiar equipment models become harder to source, homeowners sitting on older systems may find themselves with fewer options and more complicated replacements if they wait until a failure forces their hand."Most families don't think about their water heater until it stops working — and that's the worst time to make a smart decision," said Anthony Intile, Master Plumber and founder of Doctor Water Heater. "With the market actively changing due to new federal standards, a homeowner with a 10 or 12-year-old system today is in a much better position to plan a replacement on their own terms than they will be in a year or two when their options have narrowed."Anthony J. Intile Jr. has held a New Jersey Master Plumber License since 1986 and founded Doctor Water Heater in 1991 specifically to fill a gap he observed in the market: homeowners facing water heater emergencies had very few options for fast, honest, specialized service from a company that did nothing else. For over 35 years, Doctor Water Heater has been an authorized Bradford White installer, one of the most respected water heater manufacturers in the country — a partnership that reflects the consistency and quality of the company's work.Unlike general plumbing companies that treat water heaters as one job among many, Doctor Water Heater focuses exclusively on water heater installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance. Every technician is a licensed plumbing contractor in New Jersey, no apprentices, no subcontractors, no shortcuts. The company services all major water heater types, including gas, electric, propane, tankless, power vent, and indirect systems."Our job is to give homeowners honest information — whether that means a repair, a replacement, or simply the reassurance that their system has a few good years left," Intile added. "We never push a replacement when it isn't needed. But if someone has an older unit that's already showing signs of wear, right now is the right time to understand their options clearly."Doctor Water Heater offers 24/7 emergency service and same-day visits for urgent situations across its service area, which includes Denville, Morristown, Randolph, Parsippany, Wayne, Clifton, Montclair, Livingston, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Paramus, Glen Rock, Fair Lawn, Mountain Lakes, Boonton, Rockaway, and many surrounding communities across Morris, Bergen, Passaic, and Essex counties.Homeowners who want an honest evaluation of their current system can call Doctor Water Heater at 1 (800) 275-8433 or request service at www.doctorwaterheater.com . Every estimate is free with no obligation.

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