Indican Pictures Acquires North American Rights to ‘JACKED,’ 1980s-set Horror Thriller from Director John Fucile

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Film Slated for June 30, 2026 Release; Festival Screenings include TIFF and Syracuse International Film Festival.

John Fucile really put together this super suspenseful, immersive experience that horror fans are gonna instantly vibe with.” — Maryam Orujova-Morales Indican Pictures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indican Pictures has acquired North American distribution rights to JACKED, a horror suspense thriller directed by John Fucile. The film is scheduled for release on June 30, 2026.Set in the summer of 1987, JACKED follows two small-town teenagers whose day at the lake spirals into a fight for survival after their car breaks down, leaving them stranded on a remote causeway. As night falls, they discover they are being hunted by a relentless stalker who knows the terrain—and has no intention of letting them escape.The film blends nostalgic 1980s atmosphere with a tense, modern survival narrative, delivering a stripped-down thriller driven by panic, terror, and psychological pursuit. “JACKED taps into the primal fear of being hunted and the vulnerability of isolation,” said Randolph Kret from Indican Pictures. Director John Fucile added, “We wanted to create something that feels both classic and immediate—drawing from the raw tension of 1980s thrillers while grounding it in a visceral, character-driven story.”The cast includes Marla Robison (Quantum Leap), Anthony Cipriani (The Blacklist), Wynn Reichert (Dark Waters), Kam Perez (Zodiac), and Tom Koch (Olive), along with producers Luc Montpellier (The Copenhagen Test), Kelsey Howarth, Simon Fraser, composer Michael Lantz, cinematographer Michael Salvino (Anniversary), writers Simon Fraser (Versus Valerie) and John Fucile (Elder Island).JACKED has screened at multiple festivals, including the Toronto Independent Film Festival and the Oregon Independent Film Festival, building early attention among genre audiences.Tagline: WORST. NIGHT. EVER.For more information, visit: https://www.indicanpictures.com/ About INDICAN PICTURESIndican Pictures is a film distribution company specializing in independent cinema, bringing distinctive and compelling films to audiences worldwide.

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