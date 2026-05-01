Angela Cusack Selected as Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Angela Cusack at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Angela Cusack , Founder and CEO of Igniting Success, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Angela Cusack will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Angela as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Angela is widely regarded as her clients’ trusted advisor at the moments that matter most. As the driving force behind Igniting Success, a global advisory firm, she is dedicated to helping leaders and organizations strengthen how they align, make decisions, and move work forward in practice. Drawing on deep collective experience and stakeholder insight, Angela works at the level of conditions—guiding organizations and the people within them to operate with greater clarity, coordination, and effectiveness. Through global collaboration with CEOs and emerging leaders, Igniting Successsupports organizations in delivering results that sustain through aligned leadership and coordinated action.Angela is also actively involved in coaching high-profile global fellowships, where she supports innovative entrepreneurs and change-makers from around the world in amplifying the impact of their work.She mentors and supervises coaches globally, contributing to the development of the development and upholding the rigor and integrity of coaching practice.Her focus remains on cultivating sustainable, meaningful outcomes. Leveraging her extensive business acumen, she partners with CEOs, executive directors, and boards to strengthen how leadership functions in practice—aligning leaders, shaping decisions, and enabling organizations to move forward with clarity and intention.Her career reflects extensive experience working with diverse leadership teams and global organizations. Angela partners with executives and entrepreneurs to strengthen how leadership functions in practice—aligning leaders, shaping decisions, and enabling organizations to move from intention to coordinated action.Her collaborative approach is grounded in working at the level of conditions—helping leaders navigate complexity, strengthen alignment, and deliver results that sustain.Angela’s distinguished credentials include:Master Certified Coach (MCC)Advanced Certified Team Coach (ACTC)EMCC Accredited Coach/Mentor at Senior Practitioner level (EIA)EMCC Accredited Coach/Mentor Supervisor (ESIA)ICF-trained Assessor and Mentor CoachShe earned her Master’s degree in Education and Human and Organizational Learning from George Washington University, laying a strong academic foundation for her impactful career.Throughout her illustrious journey, Angela has received numerous awards and global recognition for her contributions. In 2023, she was named one of the Top 20 Most Inspiring Women by The Women Leaders Magazine. In 2024, she was honored with IAOTP’s Top Master Certified Coach of the Year distinction. In 2025, she was awarded Top Coaches in America, and this year she will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.In addition to her advisory work, Angela is a keynote speaker, facilitator, and author who engages audiences in conversations that challenge how leadership is understood and practiced. Her presentations combine powerful storytelling with deep insight into how leaders align, make decisions, and lead in practice—ensuring ideas translate into meaningful, lasting impact. She is the author of Discover the Matrix, Integrity: The True Mark of Leadership, which explores the hidden structures that shape how organizations function—and how leaders can change them.Angela attributes her success to a deep commitment to her own development and to the mentors and coaches who have shaped her along the way. Outside of her professional work, she values time with family and the opportunity to explore new places and perspectives.For more information, visit: https://www.ignitingsuccess.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com​

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