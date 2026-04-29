Sheryl Kline on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Mental Toughness Expert Debunks Performance Myths, Showing Why Clarity and Emotional Regulation Drive Success in High-pressure Situations.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheryl Kline, executive coach and mental toughness expert, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation debunks the common leadership belief that success relies only on effort and ambition, emphasizing the crucial role of emotional regulation and clear decision-making under pressure.

Sheryl’s work, grounded in decades of sports psychology and executive coaching, tackles a common challenge among high-performing women: not a lack of ability, but a lack of clarity. Many of her successful clients are unsure about their next steps, whether regarding role, impact, or long-term goals.

She explains that the issue is not a lack of options but a lack of alignment: “They want to know what’s next… they lack clarity on a legacy plan.”

This distinction matters because, without clear internal guidance, external progress becomes reactive. People chase promotions, pay raises, or recognition without ensuring these goals align with their true aspirations. Over time, this misalignment causes friction, leading to burnout, hesitation, or a sense of dissatisfaction despite apparent success.

Sheryl identifies a key reason for this gap: many women face cultural, social, and professional expectations that undermine their trust in their own decision-making. This results not from a lack of ability, but from a disconnection from it.

Her approach addresses this issue directly by promoting inward reflection before external action. Rather than advocating immediate responses, she provides a structured method to interpret internal signals, especially in high-pressure situations where emotions may impair judgment.

At its core, her Emotional Agility Blueprint consists of three key steps: awareness, distance, and decision. The logic is simple but vital: without awareness, emotions operate unconsciously; without distance, they dictate behavior; and without decision, they stay unresolved.

As she explains, even slight wording changes can alter outcomes: “Instead of saying ‘I am worried,’ say ‘I notice I’m worried.’”

This distinction is practical, not just semantic. Creating distance allows an individual to shift from being immersed in emotion to observing it, reducing reactivity and restoring the ability to choose a response rather than react automatically.

Emotional dysregulation is especially critical in negotiations, as it can directly impact outcomes. For instance, a senior executive negotiating a job offer recognized that her fear of losing the opportunity was influencing her behavior. If unchecked, this fear might have led to under-negotiating.

By applying this framework, she stabilized her internal state before engaging externally. From this grounded position, she used tactical empathy to understand the hiring manager's constraints, fostering alignment rather than opposition. This approach resulted in a better outcome, including higher compensation and additional benefits.

Chris Voss emphasizes the broader impact of this change: “When people feel heard by others or themselves—they make better decisions.”

For Sheryl, this connection is vital. Tactical empathy goes beyond external interactions; it begins with self-awareness. Without understanding one’s own emotions, accurately interpreting others is much harder.

This insight redefines performance, emphasizing that success under pressure relies not only on preparation or intelligence but also on maintaining clarity amid uncertainty.

Her work embodies an integrated approach, helping leaders act with precision by combining emotional awareness and strategic action. The aim is not to eliminate pressure but to perform effectively despite it.

Across diverse clients and situations, a consistent pattern emerges: when individuals regulate their internal state, their external outcomes improve. Without this control, even the best strategies fail before implementation.

That’s Right with Chris Voss features leading experts and innovators who provide practical strategies and valuable insights to help individuals and businesses overcome complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.



Sheryl Kline: Unleashing Unbreakable Confidence! How Mental Toughness Empowers Women to Lead

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