USA EARNS TOP HONORS AT THE INTERNATIONAL CHEER UNION 2026 WORLD CHEERLEADING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gold Medal Coed Champions, USA, ICU World Championshps Mexico Silver Medalist ICU World Cheer Championships All-Girl Silver Medal Champions, USA, ICU World Championshps

USA delivered another dominant performance, sweeping the top two categories at the 17th annual International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championships.

As we celebrate the outstanding performances at the 2026 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships, we are once again inspired by the unmatched talent and unity that define our sport.” — Karl Olson, ICU President

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA delivered another dominant performance, sweeping the top two categories at the 17th annual International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championships, held April 22–24, 2026. The prestigious event took place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney WorldResort in Florida, USA and featured more than 5,000 athletes representing 50 countries.In a repeat of last year’s results in the Premier All-Girl division, Finland secured the silver medal while Sweden earned bronze, a reverse of their 2025 finish. In Premier Co-ed, Mexico claimed silver and Germany captured bronze. This was a return to the medal stand for both countries, Mexico also won silver in 2021, while Germany was last on the podium in 2022.The World Championships were live streamed globally on the Olympic Channel, all divisions and award ceremonies remain available on olympics.com . Additionally, the ESPN networks will broadcast two hourlong programs on 21 May, 2026 highlighting the two premier divisions with re-broadcasts available on ESPN+.“As we celebrate the outstanding performances at the 2026 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships, we are once again inspired by the unmatched talent and unity that define our sport,” said newly elected International Cheer Union President Karl Olson. “This year’s athletes have showcased remarkable athleticism, and the sportsmanship that makes cheerleading so impactful.”Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the United States, the International Cheer Union is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the global governing body for cheerleading. The ICU membership includes 126 national federations, with an estimated 20 million cheerleaders worldwide.Learn more about the International Cheer Union, including full results from the 2026 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships, at www.cheerunion.org ###Event Photos Attached:Courtesy: Andrew Dean/Xtreme Shots/ICU

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