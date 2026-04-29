Funding and community for women Veteran founders: the Women Veterans Giving Small Business Award

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For many women Veterans, the transition from military service into entrepreneurship is not just about starting a business, it is about building something meaningful, sustainable and aligned with purpose. Yet access to funding, visibility and the right network can often be the biggest barriers to growth.

The Women Veterans Giving Small Business Award was created to help close that gap.

This award is designed specifically for women Veteran founders, supporting both nonprofit and for-profit ventures at any stage, from early ideas to established businesses ready to scale. Since its inception, Women Veterans Giving has awarded over $35,000 to women Veterans who are leading with innovation, resilience and impact.

Beyond funding, this award provides something equally valuable: recognition and community. Finalists are not only acknowledged for their work, they are connected to a broader network of Veteran entrepreneurs, business leaders and supporters who understand the unique journey of women who have served.

Who is this for?

This opportunity is open to women Veterans who are founders of a business or nonprofit organization. Whether you are launching something new or expanding an existing venture, this resource is designed to support your next step.

What does the award provide?

Selected finalists receive national visibility and the opportunity to be recognized at the Veterans in Business (VIB) Network National Conference. One recipient will be awarded up to $5,000 to invest directly into their business or organization.

How to apply

Applications are open from May 1, 2026, through July 31, 2026. Women Veterans can apply directly through the Women Veterans Giving website by completing a straightforward application outlining their business, mission and growth goals.

What to expect after applying

After the application period closes, submissions are reviewed by a dedicated committee of previous MWSBA awardees. Three finalists will be announced the week of Sept. 1, 2026. Finalists will be invited to attend the VIB Network National Conference in Palm Springs, Calif., where the award recipient will be announced.

This process is not just about selecting a winner. It is about elevating women Veteran founders, increasing visibility for their work, and creating opportunities for connection and collaboration.

At its core, the Women Veterans Giving Small Business Award exists to ensure that women who have served are not building their businesses alone. It is a reminder that their leadership, ideas and impact matter, and that there is a community ready to support them.

Call to action

If you are a woman Veteran founder, or know someone who is, this is an opportunity worth exploring. Learn more and apply at

womenveteransgiving.wildapricot.org/small-business-award.