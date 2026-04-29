Public Information Meeting on Replacement of Bridge Carrying Bamforth Road Over I-84 in Vernon

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the replacement of Bridge No. 04275 carrying Bamforth Road over I-84 in Vernon on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Zoom, and registration is required. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTVernon0146-0205.

“This project will ensure the safety and structural integrity of the bridge by replacing its deck and restoring its foundation,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Engineer Isuf Vlashi. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.

Right-of-way impacts are not anticipated.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $13 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Individuals with limited internet access can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 853 5009 7155. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals with limited internet access may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Francisco Fadul at Francisco.Fadul@ct.gov or 860-594-2078.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom. The recording will also be posted immediately following the meeting in the list of CTDOT virtual public meetings at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Thursday, May 28, 2026, to DOTProject0146-0205@ct.gov, 860-594-2020, or to Francisco Fadul at Francisco.Fadul@ct.gov or 860-594-2078. Please reference Project No. 0146-0205 in the email or voicemail.