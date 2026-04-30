The Miami Takeover is Returning To Miami Beach July 24-27, 2026 For The Largest Cultural Summer Beach Festival

Now in its 18th year, The Miami Takeover is known for curating cultural tropical getaway vacations and unique entertainment events that deliver unforgettable and energetic experiences. During the festival's three-day cultural entertainment experience and vacation, guests will partake in unforgettable nightlife experiences, energetic go-go music, live hip-hop and R&B musical performances, hilarious standup comedy, vibrant art activations The Miami Takeover (MTO) is a Washington, D.C.-based event production company specializing in cultural, travel and entertainment experiences across the U.S. Now in its 18th year, MTO’s signature cultural summer festival returns to Miami Beach July 24–28,

The 18th Annual Miami Takeover is Partnering With the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority & the City of Miami Beach For Its Summer Culture Festival

Thousands of guests from across the country will come together this summer to connect and enjoy four days of curated events that celebrate music, culture, comedy, and connection at The Miami Takeover.” — said Vincent Peden, Partner at The Miami Takeover LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Takeover (MTO) is returning to Miami Beach July 24–27, 2026 for the largest and boldest cultural beach festival of the summer in collaboration with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) ( https://www.miamibeachvca.com ) and the City of Miami Beach Tourism and Culture Department ( https://www.miamibeachfl.gov/city-hall/tourism-culture ), delivering six dynamic, high-energy events that bring together thousands of Americans to celebrate community, connection, and culture.During the festival's series of cultural experiences and beachside entertainment events, guests will partake in unforgettable nightlife experiences, energetic go-go, hip-hop and R&B musical performances, hilarious standup comedy, upscale pool party experiences, vibrant art activations, VIP yacht experiences, and the kind of Miami Beach magic that leaves guests wanting more.Now in its 18th year, thousands of visitors will descend onto Miami Beach to come together to celebrate community, art, culture, music and good vibes in a beautiful tropical oasis. “Thousands of guests from across the country will come together this summer to connect and experience everything Miami Beach has to offer. Thanks to our official hotel partner, during the month of May, we have curated exclusive hotel stay packages at the Marseille Beachfront Hotel, making a summer beach getaway experience more accessible. As one of the region’s leading scenic art deco hotel destinations positioned in the center of the Miami Beach, guests can enjoy their stay at the Marseille Beachfront Hotel and relax, shop, eat, party and mingle all within a vibrant, walkable five-block radius,” said Vincent Peden, Partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.Since its 2007 debut, The Miami Takeover has hosted iconic entertainment legends including Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Lil Duval and Red Grant — cementing its reputation as the leading cultural summer beach festivals in the country. Founded by three HBCU graduates and event curators from the Washington, D.C. area— Wylie Kynard, Antwoine McCoy and Vincent Peden– MTO is rooted in community, creativity and excellence. “We’re excited to partner with the City of Miami Beach and the city’s tourism department to host and curate a weekend of upscale events that embrace culture, community, music and the stunning views that Miami Beach has to offer. From premiere VIP yacht experiences to high-energy pool parties and nightlife experiences, the weekend has something for everyone,” said Antwoine McCoy, Partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.The Miami Takeover is proud to be supported by the Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) while delivering dynamic, curated cultural events that support the advancement of the social, economic and cultural needs of the diverse Black community throughout Miami-Dade County. “We’re also proudly partnering with local and nationally recognized Black artists, comedians, performers, entertainers and organizations in an effort to deliver the boldest cultural beach festival of the Summer. This is one summer vacation that shouldn’t be missed. We’ll be blending energetic culture, immersive arts, unforgettable nightlife experiences, and community impact to create a vibrant beachside four-day weekend experience that only Miami Beach could offer. From the Art of Comedy Festival at the Miami Beach Bandshell to the CAN WE TALK All-Black R&B Party, Annual Beach Sweep to the All-White Mega Yacht Party, MTO will deliver experiences at iconic Miami venues while connecting and celebrating amidst Miami Beach’s beautiful tropical destination,” said Wylie Kynard, Partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.With six exhilarating events announced as part of The Miami Takeover’s official event lineup, early bird party passes are available starting at $400 and attendees can lock in their exclusive hotel packages at the Marseille Beachside Hotel with $150 deposits for a limited time at themiamitakeover.com/travel and themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents. All events are 21+.Official Miami Takeover 2026 Event LineupFRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026ART OF COMEDY FESTIVAL —Kickoff the weekend at the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell as it comes alive with energetic standup comedy, live musical go-go music and R&B performances and enjoy immersive art activations spotlighting rising Black artists. Early bird tickets available online at https://www.themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE — For the first night of the Miami Takeover, attendees will experience an electrifying nightlife experience and party on Miami Beach from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Early bird tickets available online at https://www.themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026SPLASH POOL PARTY— Soak up the sun with a live DJ, craft cocktails and a delicious culinary spread. Early bird tickets available online at www.themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents CAN WE TALK All-Black R&B Party — From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., guests can enjoy a nightlife experience paired with the smoothest old school and new R&B vibes at Uva Uva Wynwood (2244 NW 1st Court, Miami, FL 33127). Early bird tickets available online at www.themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026ANNUAL COMMUNITY SERVICE BEACH SWEEP — Starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Marseille Hotel beach entrance, guests can give back to the beautiful ecosystem that Miami Beach has to offer with a community service beach clean up. RSVP on www.themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents ALL WHITE MEGA YACHT PARTY— This is the crown jewel event of the weekend. Guests will set sail at 3 p.m. and cruise the stunning Miami coastline until 7 p.m. with a live DJ, premium cocktails, delicious appetizers and breathtaking views of downtown Miami. Tickets start at $348.65 and are on sale at themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents.ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVERThe Miami Takeover (MTO) is a Washington, D.C.-based event production company specializing in cultural, travel and entertainment experiences across the U.S. Now in its 18th year, MTO’s signature cultural summer festival returns to Miami Beach July 24–28, 2026 and will fuse culture, music, art, nightlife and community service into one of the most talked-about summer beach festivals in the country. Visit www.themiamitakeover.com for exclusive hotel packages and event tickets. Follow The Miami Takeover on Instagram for the latest updates ( https://www.instagram.com/themiamitakeover ).MEDIA CONTACTSamantha@Savory-PR.com###

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