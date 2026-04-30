Unity Hospice and Palliative Care Earns National Top Workplaces Honor and Multiple Culture Excellence Awards

Recognition reflects a workplace culture that strengthens care for patients and families

SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care has earned two national honors in 2026: the USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award and multiple Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, recognizing the organization’s commitment to building a strong, people-first workplace.

The awards are based entirely on confidential employee feedback and are issued by Energage, which has surveyed and recognized top workplaces for nearly two decades across more than 60 regional markets.

In addition to national recognition from USA TODAY, Unity Hospice received Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards across multiple categories, including Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Purpose & Values, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, and Healthcare. These distinctions recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture that matter most to employees.

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award recognizes organizations with 150 or more employees that have built strong workplace cultures centered on employee listening and engagement.

“Receiving these awards affirms the strength of our organizational culture and the standards we hold ourselves to as a healthcare provider,” said Brenda McGarvey, Director of Program Development at Unity Hospice and Palliative Care. “We remain focused on creating an environment where employees can thrive—because that directly translates into better experiences for patients and families.”

This focus on support and responsiveness carries through to patient and family care, ensuring timely communication, consistent service, and a team that is fully engaged in the work they do.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “In today’s market, leaders must ensure employees have a voice and feel heard.”

About Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was founded in 1992 to provide high-quality care and support for patients and families during some of life’s most difficult times. Family-owned and operated, Unity delivers hospice and palliative care services across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin—focused on comfort, dignity, and responsive support.

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