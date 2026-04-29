Concierge Auctions: Rare Quinta do Lago, Algarve, Portugal Villa to Sell Live in London

Frontline Ria Formosa Plot of 8,049 m² in Quinta do Lago's Premier Position Five-Bedroom Villa Blending Classic Elegance with Natural Surroundings Swimming Pool, Landscaped Gardens, and Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living Sweeping, Uninterrupted Views Over the Ria Formosa to the Atlantic World-Class Golf, Dining, and Resort Amenities Moments Away

One of the most coveted frontline villas in all of Quinta do Lago to auction in cooperation with Portugal Sotheby’s International Realty at firms’ Global Sale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A distinguished frontline villa overlooking the protected Ria Formosa National Park––one of the most coveted locations in Quinta do Lago resort, voted World's Best Golf Real Estate Venue" in 2024––will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sara Machado of Portugal Sotheby’s International Real Estate. Listed for €15 million, bidding opens 20 May via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and culminates live in London on 28 May at Sotheby's London as part of the firm’s May 2026 London Global Sale.

Held over the course of two days, the firm’s London Global Sale features a curated selection of properties from across Europe, North America, and South America to global buyers. Properties will be on display at Sotheby’s London beginning 20 May.

Casa Laguna, within the Quinta do Lago resort in Algarve, Portugal, is defined by irreplaceable frontline positioning, where uninterrupted views extend across the Ria Formosa and toward the Atlantic beyond. Designed with classic elegance and a refined architectural sensibility, the home features a sweeping glazed façade that fills interiors with natural light and creates a seamless dialogue between indoor living space and the surrounding protected landscape.

“Our London Global Sale brings together a highly engaged international audience actively competing for rare, best-in-class properties,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “A frontline offering within Quinta do Lago is exceptionally difficult to replicate, and presenting it within this environment allows us to generate the level of competition that such a property deserves.”

"This is one of the most privileged positions within Quinta do Lago, with direct connection to the Ria Formosa and complete privacy,” said Machado. “The offering pairs timeless design with an extraordinary natural setting—something that resonates strongly with today’s luxury buyer. Through our partnership with Concierge Auctions, we’re able to introduce it to the right audience on a global stage.”

Light-filled living and entertaining spaces open to professionally landscaped gardens and a private swimming pool, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Designed for privacy and comfort, each bedroom is complemented by expansive social areas oriented toward the water, offering a tranquil yet sophisticated retreat within one of Europe’s premier resort communities.

Located within Quinta do Lago in the Algarve’s “Golden Triangle,” the property offers direct access to the Ria Formosa National Park’s boardwalks, beaches, and trails. Residents enjoy seamless access to Algarve's prestigious Laranjal, North, and South golf courses, premier dining venues such as UMAMI, Bovino Steakhouse, and Casa Velha, and convenient travel to Faro International Airport.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography credited to Instant Motion.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.