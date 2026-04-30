Child Foundation Partners with Feed My Starving Children to Deliver Life-Saving Nutrition to Children in Iran

This is more than a partnership (FMSC and Child Foundation) it’s a lifeline for children who need it most.

A container carrying over 270,000 meals is on its way to Iran, marking a major step in addressing urgent food needs for children and families

Being trusted by Feed My Starving Children reflects our commitment to transparency and impact. Together, we are expanding our reach and bringing life-saving nutrition to thousands of children in need.” — Sara Mirzaee, Marketing & Outreach Director, Child Foundation

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are moments in the world when children need us—more than ever. Not tomorrow. Not someday. Right now. Child Foundation , one of the first and longest-standing U.S.-registered humanitarian organizations dedicated to supporting children in need, is proud to announce a significant collaboration with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), a globally recognized leader in the fight against child hunger.Founded in 1987, FMSC delivers more than 400 million meals each year to children across over 70 countries. Since its inception, the organization has provided over 4 billion meals worldwide—bringing critical nutrition to the most vulnerable communities.As part of this collaboration, the first container of nutrient-rich meals—carrying more than 270,000 meals—is now on its way to Iran. Each container has the capacity to feed approximately 800 children every day for an entire year, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and protein needed for healthy growth and development.These meals are distributed only through carefully vetted and trusted partners. Child Foundation is honored to be among these partners, reflecting its long-standing commitment to transparency, accountability, and measurable impact.For more than three decades, Child Foundation has worked to protect children’s futures through education, healthcare, and essential support services. By helping children remain in school and avoid child labor, the organization has empowered thousands to build better, more stable lives.Today, as families in Iran face increasing challenges—including economic hardship and the aftermath of ongoing crises—this collaboration allows Child Foundation to expand its support beyond education and into life-saving nutrition.“This partnership represents more than the delivery of food—it represents hope, dignity, and a renewed chance for children to thrive,”“Together, we are reaching more children than ever before and addressing one of the most urgent needs they face today.”Through this initiative, Child Foundation and FMSC are working hand in hand to ensure that no child has to choose between hunger and their future.The organization invites individuals, communities, and partners to join this growing circle of compassion and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children in need.Join us. Support a child. Change a life.Sara MirzaeeMarketing & Outreach Director

A Lifeline to Iran: 270,000 Meals on the Way

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