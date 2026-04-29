eBliss Global Partners With CSMG and Gamerplug to Power Mobility at 2026 CECC May Madness

eBliss partner with CSMG at May Madness

Innovative e-mobility brand eBliss will award premium e-bikes and elevate fan experiences at the nation’s largest intercollegiate esports championship.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eBliss Global , a leader in next-generation e-mobility solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) and Gamerplug to become the Official Mobility Partner of the 2026 CECC May Madness, the nation’s premier intercollegiate competitive gaming tournament.As part of the partnership, eBliss Global and its flagship brand, The Ride, will provide premium high-performance e-bikes as marquee grand prizes during the championship event, bringing together innovation, performance, and lifestyle culture at one of the fastest-growing gatherings in collegiate gaming.The collaboration reflects the evolving intersection of gaming, technology, and modern mobility. With thousands of students, fans, and competitors expected to converge in Waco for CECC May Madness, eBliss will showcase how sustainable transportation solutions can complement the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s connected generation.Leveling Up the Championship ExperienceThrough the partnership, eBliss will award The Ride e-bikes to select champions and special winners throughout CECC May Madness. Designed for riders who value performance, style, and efficiency, The Ride represents the same competitive mindset and precision that drives today’s elite gamers.“Gaming is no longer just about what happens on a screen—it is a culture, a lifestyle, and a global community,” said Bill Klehm, CEO of eBliss Global. “Partnering with CSMG and Gamerplug allows us to connect with the next generation in an authentic way while rewarding top competitors with cutting-edge mobility solutions. We’re excited to celebrate the champions of May Madness by helping them ride into the future.”Connecting Digital and Real-World CommunitiesThe partnership also aligns naturally with Gamerplug’s mission of building authentic relationships across gaming communities. While Gamerplug helps players connect digitally through its platform, eBliss extends that connection into the real world by delivering mobility solutions that enhance how students move, explore, and engage on campus and beyond.“CECC May Madness continues to attract brands that understand where youth culture, gaming, and innovation are headed,” said Angela Bernhard Thomas, Chief Gaming Officer of CSMG. “eBliss brings an exciting new category into our ecosystem by connecting performance, lifestyle, and mobility, while Gamerplug helps bridge competitive esports programs with the broader casual gaming audience on campus. Together, these partnerships create meaningful opportunities for brands to authentically engage today’s student gamer.”About e-Blisse-Bliss is a purpose-driven company dedicated to changing how the world moves. Through its brand, **The Ride**, e-Bliss creates high-quality, sustainably engineered e-bikes that prioritize performance, safety, and style. By removing the barriers to traditional transportation, e-Bliss empowers individuals to reclaim their time and enjoy the journey.About GamerplugEstablished in September 2025, Gamerplug is a global platform designed to help gamers find real connections. By prioritizing safety and organized connections, the app replaces traditional profile pictures with the gamer’s clips, ensuring authenticity so players know exactly who they are teaming up with. Built on the core values of trust and integrity, Gamerplug is revolutionizing the way gamers find each other and creating the largest community of gamers.About CSMGCollegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) is an integrated sports, entertainment, and media company committed to advancing traditional sports and esports. The company has expertise in Media Rights, Analytics, Licensing, Sponsorship Sales, Brand Building, Original Content, and Event Production. We empower sports properties, brands, and video game publishers to succeed at the crossroads of tech, sports, entertainment, and video games. Through innovation, efficiency and execution, CSMG has created transformative opportunities, driving growth in traditional sports while unifying and elevating the scholastic esports ecosystem. To learn more, visit us at https://collegiatesmg.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.