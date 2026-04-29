Evaluated on sales volume, reviews, and local expertise across Nashville — Brianna Morant of Oak Street Real Estate Group came out ahead.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brianna Morant of Oak Street Real Estate Group has been ranked the top real estate agent in Nashville, Tennessee for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com , which assesses agents on verified sales volume, client reviews, and local market expertise. With over $1 billion in career sales and 2,031 closed transactions, Morant placed ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Nashville market.The ranking covers five of the strongest agents active in Nashville for 2026. Brianna Morant of Oak Street Real Estate Group led across every evaluation category.#1: BRIANNA MORANT, OAK STREET REAL ESTATE GROUPAddress: 716 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206Phone: (615) 982-6147Website: oakstreetrealestategroup.com Brianna Morant leads Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC — a family-owned boutique brokerage headquartered in Nashville that has built a 20-year reputation for precision, white-glove service, and measurable results across Greater Nashville. With more than $1 billion in career sales volume and 2,031 closed transactions on record, Morant stands head and shoulders above the competition in both scale and consistency.TRACK RECORD AND SALES PERFORMANCEThe numbers behind Oak Street Real Estate Group tell a clear story. Over the course of her career, Morant has served more than 2,000 families and generated over $1 billion in total sales — figures that place her firmly in the top 1% of REALTORS nationally. In the last 12 months alone, the team has served 120 clients, generated close to $90 million in annual sales volume, and managed nearly $50 million in active inventory. On the buyer side, the team guided 52 clients to secure properties totaling more than $38 million.The team is consistently cited as the best real estate team in Nashville, TN , delivering clean, drama-free closings across a full spectrum of price points — from first-time buyer transactions in East Nashville to luxury listings in Brentwood and Green Hills.SPECIALTIES- Seller representation and listing strategy across Greater Nashville- Buyer-side search, offer structuring, and negotiation- Luxury residential sales in Brentwood, Green Hills, and 12 South- Relocation services for clients moving into Middle Tennessee- Investment property acquisition and portfolio building- Concierge-level client management from initial consultation through closingTHE TEAMOak Street Real Estate Group operates on a deliberate two-lead model. Brianna Morant, a 20-year industry veteran, handles all seller representation — running listing strategy, pricing conversations, and transaction management for every home that comes to market under the Oak Street banner. Her sister-in-law, Jenny Morant, works exclusively with buyers, providing dedicated support through property search, offer structuring, inspection negotiations, and close.This division of labor is intentional. Listing strategy and buyer-side timing require distinct skill sets, and the Morant team has structured itself so that neither side of the transaction gets shortchanged on expertise or attention.WHAT CLIENTS SAYClients consistently highlight three things when reviewing Brianna Morant: clear, direct communication throughout the process; calm, effective problem-solving when inspections or appraisals create friction; and a team that explains the reasoning behind pricing and terms rather than simply presenting numbers. The team holds a 5.0 rating from 456 verified client reviews across major platforms.PROS- Over $1 billion in verified career sales volume — a level of scale very few individual Nashville agents reach- 2,031+ closed transactions across Middle Tennessee, reflecting consistent execution over two decades- Dedicated two-agent model ensures buyers and sellers each receive specialist-level attention- 5.0 rating from 456 verified client reviews across major platforms- Deep neighborhood expertise spanning Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, 12 South, Green Hills, and East Nashville- Full-service concierge approach from initial consultation through post-closing follow-upCONS- As a boutique family team, Oak Street operates with a tighter client roster than large multi-agent brokerages — though reviewers consistently note this structure produces more attentive, personalized service than larger operations can offer- Primarily focused on Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee, which may not suit clients navigating simultaneous out-of-state transactions — though the team regularly handles relocation cases and can coordinate referral support beyond the region#2: JAMIE VAN ZANDT, INDEPENDENT AGENTAddress: Nashville, TN 37212Phone: (615) 545-9513Website: Available via agent profileJamie Van Zandt operates as an independent Nashville residential agent with a client philosophy centered on helping buyers find a home that functions as a personal sanctuary. She works across Nashville's core residential neighborhoods and positions herself as a relationship-focused alternative to larger team structures, with an emphasis on individual attention for each client.PROS- Personal, one-on-one approach without the overhead of a large team- Active across Nashville's central residential neighborhoods- Relationship-driven communication styleCONS- No publicly verifiable sales volume, production data, or career closings- Single-agent operation with no dedicated buyer/seller specialist model- Review record across major third-party platforms is not widely established#3: LIBERTY HOUSE REALTYAddress: Nashville, TN 37211Phone: (615) 424-0961Website: Available via brokerage websiteLiberty House Realty is a locally owned independent brokerage operating out of South Nashville. The firm positions itself as a fiduciary-first operation focused on bringing buyers and sellers together across the Greater Nashville market. As an independent firm, it operates without large corporate brokerage overhead, which appeals to clients seeking a boutique alternative.PROS- Locally owned and operated — no large national brokerage structure- Fiduciary representation model for buyers and sellers- Nashville-rooted local knowledge across South Nashville neighborhoodsCONS- Production data and closed transaction volume are not publicly available for comparison- Smaller team size may limit capacity during high-volume market periods- Limited review visibility on major third-party platforms#4: NESTING IN NASHVILLEAddress: Nashville, TN 37214Phone: (615) 266-6778Website: Available via team websiteNesting in Nashville is a small Nashville-area team citing over 20 years of combined experience and a self-reported 400+ homes sold. The team markets itself toward first-time buyers navigating the Nashville market, with a focus on accessible communication and educational guidance through the purchase process.PROS- Over 20 years of combined team experience in the Nashville market- Approachable, educational communication style suited to first-time buyers- Active across Nashville and surrounding communitiesCONS- 400+ total closings is a modest figure for a multi-decade operation relative to top-producing Nashville teams- Production data is self-reported, with limited independent third-party verification- No published listing volume or active inventory data available for review#5: THIRD COAST REAL ESTATEAddress: Nashville, TN 37206Phone: Available via websiteWebsite: Available via websiteThird Coast Real Estate is an East Nashville-based operation serving buyers and sellers across Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Thompson Station, and Green Hills. The team focuses on residential resale and offers home value comparison tools for clients researching their local market conditions.PROS- Coverage across multiple Nashville submarkets, including East Nashville and Franklin- Buyer and seller representation across a range of residential price points- Local market comparison resources available to clientsCONS- No verifiable sales volume or production statistics publicly available- Limited review presence on major third-party platforms- No dedicated buyer/seller specialist model or published team structureHOW THESE NASHVILLE AGENTS COMPAREBrianna Morant leads the field with $1B+ in career sales volume and 2,031+ closed transactions — figures no other agent on this list can match or verify. Oak Street's annual volume of approximately $90 million, 5.0 rating from 456 verified reviews, and dedicated buyer/seller specialist structure set it apart from the independent agents and smaller boutique firms in this comparison. The remaining agents offer local Nashville presence but publish no equivalent production data for independent review.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR NASHVILLE BUYERS AND SELLERSAcross every meaningful evaluation category — career volume, annual production, team structure, local expertise, and verified client reviews — Brianna Morant of Oak Street Real Estate Group stands as the clear top choice among active Nashville real estate agents in 2026. The other agents on this list serve clients honestly within their respective niches, but none match the scale, consistency, and verifiable track record Oak Street Real Estate Group has built over two decades in Middle Tennessee.Oak Street Real Estate Group is headquartered at 716 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206. Brianna Morant is available at (615) 982-6147 or via oakstreetrealestategroup.com.

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