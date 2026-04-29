Legacy Group Secures Exclusive National Partnership with LiftGator to Transform Fleet Efficiency

Legacy Group, a distribution organization boasting a network of 224 locations nationwide today announced it has secured an exclusive partnership with LiftGator.

ENFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Group , a premier distribution organization boasting a powerful network of 224 locations nationwide, today announced it has secured an exclusive partnership with LiftGator . Through this strategic agreement, Legacy Group will be the exclusive distributor and installers of LiftGator’s innovative, fully removable, and shareable lift gate systems.By leveraging its extensive North American footprint, Legacy Group is uniquely positioned to bring LiftGator’s breakthrough technology to a broader market. This exclusive distribution rights agreement empowers Legacy’s independent dealers to provide fleets, service trucks, and vocational end-users with a highly flexible solution that fundamentally upgrades vehicle utility.Unlike traditional permanently mounted lift gates, LiftGator’s system can be easily transferred between multiple trucks and vans. This allows a single lift gate unit to be shared across an entire fleet, drastically reducing capital investment for end-users while maximizing equipment utilization.“Our priority at Legacy Group is equipping our dealers with the most innovative, high-value solutions in the industry,” said Derek Ferguson at Legacy Group. “Securing this exclusive partnership with LiftGator allows us to offer a game-changing product that solves real-world problems for our customers. By providing a lift gate that isn't tied down to a single vehicle, we are helping modern fleets drive down costs while maximizing their daily flexibility.”The partnership is projected to rapidly accelerate the adoption and installation of LiftGator systems across key commercial markets where operational efficiency is critical.“We’re excited to partner exclusively with Legacy Group to accelerate the growth of LiftGator nationwide,” said Chance Borden, National Sales Director of LiftGator. “Their 224-location footprint and strong dealer network provide the ideal platform to deliver our lift gates to more customers while maintaining a high level of service and support.”About Legacy Group Legacy Group is a premier automotive accessory distribution organization comprised of 224 locations across the United States and Canada. Dedicated to outfitting the commercial and vocational vehicle markets, the organization delivers high-quality, innovative products through a robust and trusted network of independent dealers and partners.About LiftGator Based in Watertown, South Dakota, LiftGator designs and manufactures innovative lift gate solutions. Its flagship product is the industry's only fully removable and shareable lift gate, engineered to improve efficiency, reduce capital costs, and provide unmatched flexibility for modern fleets.Media Contacts:Scott Melchi Legacy Group www.legacyupfit.com Chance Borden National Sales Director LiftGator 605-753-0919 www.liftgator.com

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