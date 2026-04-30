Kiteworks Appoints Julia Rasekhi as SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Strategy, to Accelerate Enterprise Partner-Led Growth

Veteran technology partnerships executive to strengthen Kiteworks’ global partner ecosystem and drive go-to-market expansion.

The opportunity to build a world-class partner ecosystem around the only comprehensive data exchange control plane in the market is extraordinary.” — Julia Rasekhi, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Strategy

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the appointment of Julia Rasekhi as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Strategy. In this newly created role, Rasekhi leads Kiteworks’ strategic partnership initiatives with the world’s largest technology vendors and global systems integrators, driving executive-level alliances, joint product integration, and strategic go-to-market programs that accelerate revenue growth.Rasekhi joins Kiteworks from Oracle, where she spent over 17 years as Vice President of Corporate Development, Product Partnerships, and Licensing. At Oracle, she built and led an organization responsible for delivering the company’s most impactful product partnerships and executing complex multi-dimensional initiatives, including post-merger integrations, net-new business divisions, and global licensing structures. Prior to Oracle, Rasekhi held strategic alliance and global partnership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Interwoven, and 3Com.At Kiteworks, Rasekhi's mandate is to expand the partner ecosystem and accelerate enterprise adoption of the Kiteworks platform, including Kiteworks Compliant AI , across regulated industries and government agencies worldwide. A near-term focus is deepening integrations with data security posture management (DSPM) tier 1 providers so that classifications and policies enforced on structured and unstructured data carry through every exchange channel Kiteworks governs.Rasekhi’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment. As organizations accelerate AI adoption and navigate a tightening regulatory landscape spanning CMMC 2.0, HIPAA, GDPR, NIS 2, DORA, and PCI DSS, sensitive data now sprawls across databases, file shares, email, and AI pipelines. The demand for integrated, partner-driven solutions that unify governance, compliance, and security across every exchange channel has never been greater.“Julia is among the most accomplished strategic partnerships leaders in enterprise technology,” said Amit Toren, Chief Business Officer at Kiteworks. “Her proven ability to architect and execute partnership strategies at global scale, combining deep operational discipline with genuine executive relationship-building, is exactly what Kiteworks needs as we expand our partner ecosystem to meet surging demand for governed data exchange and compliant AI. Julia doesn’t just build partnerships; she builds the structures that make partnerships generate sustained revenue and mutual value. Under Julia's seasoned leadership, we are committed to continued investment — in both the team and the broader resources — to build a robust, high-performing partnership organization that drives high-impact, win-win execution with our partners.“Kiteworks sits at the center of the most critical challenges facing enterprise security and compliance today, governing how sensitive data moves across organizations, partners, and AI systems,” said Rasekhi. “The opportunity to build a world-class partner ecosystem around the only comprehensive data exchange control plane in the market is extraordinary — one policy engine, one audit log, one security architecture governing every channel. I'm excited to build joint solutions and programs with leading technology vendors and systems integrators, delivering real value to our joint customers, and positioning Kiteworks as a premier partner within the enterprise cybersecurity and compliance market.”About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.

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