God’s Kids Curriculum Launches Pre-Sale, Expanding RightNow Media Into Children’s Ministry Space

RightNow Media, the world’s largest streaming library of biblical video content, announces that its new church curriculum for elementary and preschool children, God’s Kids, is now available for presale. Children’s ministry leaders can sign up for a free demo to experience the God's Kids curriculum firsthand.

Church leaders are invited to preview God's Kids through free demos starting this month, with the opportunity to purchase ahead of its official launch.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RightNow Media, the world’s largest streaming library of biblical video content, announced today that its new church curriculum for elementary and preschool children, God’s Kids, is now available for presale. Children’s ministry leaders can sign up for a free demo to experience the curriculum firsthand. Launching in Fall 2026, God’s Kids is designed for children ages 3–12 and includes three years of weekly lesson plans, media-driven teaching, and an integrated digital experience connecting church and home. Church leaders are invited to preview the curriculum through free demos starting this month, with the opportunity to purchase ahead of its official launch.The new offering comes at a time when many churches are reevaluating how they disciple children and support volunteer-led ministries. God’s Kids aims to address common challenges—limited prep time, volunteer turnover, and lack of parent engagement—by combining theological depth with ease of use.“Our heart has always been to serve the local church with resources that make discipleship more accessible and effective,” said Brian Mosley, president of RightNow Media. “With God’s Kids, we’re bringing that same commitment in a new format to better support children’s ministry.”Addressing a Growing Ministry NeedWhen selecting children's curriculum, church leaders often feel forced to pick between trusted content and usability. God’s Kids removes that tension by offering biblically grounded lessons that are also simple for volunteers to use. Ministries have the flexibility to schedule or reschedule lessons, customize weekly content, assign volunteers, and teach with video‑driven resources that work in any classroom setting.“Kids’ ministries are a critical discipleship opportunity. In these foundational years, kids can encounter Jesus for the first time, Scripture can take root in their hearts, and the Spirit can transform them from the inside out,” said Eric Geiger, general editor of God’s Kids and senior pastor of Mariners Church.Extending Discipleship Beyond SundayGod’s Kids will be paired with the RightNow Kids app, available free to every parent in churches using the curriculum. The app reinforces weekly lessons through short, meaningful discipleship moments at home.“Parents shouldn’t outsource their kids’ spiritual development to the church,” said Brian. “We believe that it’s possible for a kids’ curriculum to give practical and realistic tools to parents to be a partner with the church in discipling the kids.”Pre‑Sale and Demo AvailabilityGod’s Kids will officially launch in Fall 2026, but pre‑sale is now open for churches who want to secure access early. Children’s ministry leaders are invited to sign up for a free demo today to preview the curriculum, lessons, and teaching platform before the full launch in Fall 2026.To learn more and schedule a demo, visit www.RightNowKids.org

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