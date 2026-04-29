The Office has terminated administrative proceedings conducted against energy companies

2026-04-29

The Office for the Protection of Competition has terminated the administrative proceedings conducted against ČEZ, a.s., EP Energy, a.s., a Veolia Energie ČR, a.s.

The proceedings had been initiated on suspicion that the undertakings concerned exchanged sensitive business information and coordinated their conduct in connection with their participation in auctions organised under a State aid scheme supporting the generation of electricity from highly efficient combined heat and power installations.

The Office had reasonable grounds to suspect the existence of a potential prohibited agreement, which, according to the case law of the Czech administrative courts, constitutes a necessary prerequisite for conducting an on-site inspection. Although a relatively extensive exchange of communications between the undertakings concerned regarding the auctions was obtained during these inspections, the information is not sufficient to establish the existence of a prohibited cartel agreement beyond reasonable doubt.

26/063 – S0381/2025