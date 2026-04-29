Health Professional Loan Repayment Awardees and Donors Honored

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program (HPLRP) Board recognized the 2025 HPLRP awardees at a State House ceremony today. The event also honored the critical contributions of donors and partners whose support continues to expand the program's reach and impact.

Through strategic investments in loan repayment, the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program supports the recruitment and retention of highly qualified, community-centered healthcare professionals serving in Rhode Island's federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). In 2025, the program awarded more than $1.2 million in loan repayment to 46 professionals including: physicians, dentists, nurses, and behavioral health providers who have committed to serving Rhode Island's highest need communities.

"These investments are about more than reducing educational debt — they are about strengthening access to care across our state," said Governor Dan McKee. "By supporting healthcare professionals where they are needed most, we are making meaningful progress toward a more robust, accessible, and sustainable primary care system in Rhode Island."

In addition to these awards, Governor McKee's administration has taken several recent steps to help support access to care in Rhode Island. In February, Governor McKee signed legislation to help ensure the successful sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital by creating an $18-million fund to assist the closure of the transaction. Additionally, the Governor's FY 27 budget proposal included $10 million in support for uncompensated care at hospitals and a $600,000 State grant to help preserve access to preventive and reproductive health services at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

"The Health Professional Loan Repayment Program helps defray the cost of medical education, making the pathway to a career in primary care in Rhode Island more affordable for more students and new healthcare professionals," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "It also helps ensure that all communities have the opportunity to benefit from some of the most talented, dedicated members of our health care workforce."

Participants in the Health Professional Loan Repayment program commit to providing care in HPSA for a minimum of two years. In the last decade 91% of participants continued their service beyond their initial commitment, contributing to long-term workforce stability and improved access to care. As a result, tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders benefit each year from services provided by current and former HPLRP participants.

The HPLRP is administered by RIDOH within the Office of Primary Care and Rural Health (OPCRH) and is funded through a combination of federal grant support, state investment, and private contributions. Key partners, including the Rhode Island Health Center Association (RIHCA), play an essential role in program outreach and implementation.

The program's continued success is made possible through strong collaboration with community partners and the generosity of donors. Their support enables the program to expand its reach and invest in a diverse healthcare workforce that reflects and serves Rhode Island's population.

"On behalf of Rhode Island's health centers, we extend our sincere appreciation to the awardees and partners who make this program possible," said Elena Nicolella, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Center Association. "This program is a vital investment in the future of our healthcare workforce and the communities we serve."

Since its inception, the HPLRP has provided millions of dollars in loan repayment assistance and supported hundreds of healthcare professionals across the state. The program remains a cornerstone of Rhode Island's strategy to improve healthcare access, strengthen workforce capacity, and ensure high-quality care for all residents.

2025 Health Professional Loan Repayment Program Donors include:

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Delta Dental of Rhode Island, Care New England Encompass Health Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island Prospect CharterCare LLC The Rhode Island Foundation The Rhode Island Medical Society The Rhode Island Health Center Association UnitedHealthcare Community Plan

2025 Health Professional Loan Repayment Program Award Recipients:

Mofoluso Agbelese, DNP Yara Avalos, RN Erik Borodemos, APRN Claudia Cardona, LMHC Lindiwe Coster, DMD Priscilla Cunha, RN Nikia DaSilva-Lopes, LCSW Jenny David, DO Aaron Fein-Brug, MD Lady Franco Rivera, LCSW Mathew Freimuth, LCSW Natasha Furtado Dalomba, MD Caitlin Gaines, LCSW Katherine Garcia, RN Mercedes Gomez, RN Cindy Gonzalez, LMHC Yanitza Gonzalez, LCSW Hillary Greene, APRN Syreeta Jackson, LCSW Alicia Johnson, LCSW Margaret Johnson, LMHC Erica Knarr, DMD Cameron Landry, LCSW Lauren Landry, LCSW Matthew Lorenz, MD Margarita Luna, RN Taisha Macedo, APRN Alexandra Marchioro, LCSW Melissa Mills, PA-C Yvette Oliveira, APRN Monica Ortiz, RN Angela Pajares, LCSW Dorean Perez, LMHC John Pleasants, PA-C Elizabeth Ramon, RN Christian Ramos Gonzalez, LCSW Leslie Resto, RN Ernesto Rocha, RN Luis Rodriguez, LMHC Laura Rodriguez , LCSW Amber San Miguel, RN Nissa Sanchez, LCSW Ketia Turenne, APRN Marissa Walsh, LMHC Margaret Wogbeh, RN Long Yang, APRN