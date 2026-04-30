The Look Company Introduces 3 Ways of Using Architectural Lightboxes to Create Immersive Shopping Experiences

Already Deployed for Skechers and Lululemon, Three New Architectural Lighting Approaches Bring Natural Environments and Unique In-Store Experiences to Retailers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Look Company, creators of large-scale visual branding for retail, sport and event environments, is turning retailers’ ceilings, structural columns and curved walls into merchandisable moments with three new architectural lightbox designs. All three lightbox styles–celing-mounted, curved and pillar-wrap–were recently installed at major retail locations across North America for the first time. These include Skechers’ 26,017 square-foot flagship store in Miami, FL, and approximately 40 Lululemon locations across the United States and Canada.

As consumers feel increasingly fatigued by online shopping, retailers are transforming their brick-and-mortar locations into immersive experiences that draw shoppers out of the virtual world and into their physical stores. According to The Look Company’s 2026 Retail Design Trends Report, this involves phasing out digital screens with programmed, rotating content that’s reminiscent of the online world. It also means bringing the outside world inside with biomorphic design elements, which retailers are capturing through lit graphics.

The Look Company, which also works with Walmart, Mattress Firm and Jaguar Land Rover, looked to these and other emerging in-store trends to engineer its new lightboxes.

At Skechers’ Miami flagship, for instance, The Look Company produced a series of custom sky graphics for lightboxes that ran across the ceiling, including one that made the store feel like an outdoor basketball court from the inside. And for Lululemon, the company created a clean, neutral lightbox design that created a curve wall that acts as a backdrop to large-scale displays. This ensured that the retailer’s merchandise remained the focal point without competing with it.

Each format addresses a distinct architectural aspect within the retail environment:

- Turn overhead space into a visual canvas. The Look Company’s Horizontal Ceiling-Mounted Lightbox is large-format and designed to be installed parallel with the ceiling. Wide-format, photorealistic imagery, such as open sky, landscape or architectural motifs, give stores a sense of scale and height that expands the visual impact of wall displays.

- Follow the curves of the walls. The company’s custom-engineered Curved Wall Lightbox is built to wrap around a curved retail wall or fixture, or transform a corner into a curved space, producing a continuous, edge-free illuminated backdrop. The hardware is created with precision-curved material, including LED lighting tuned to each location’s specific needs.

- Convert columns into active merchandising real estate. The Pillar-Wrap Lightbox is a 360-degree illuminated graphic that fully encircles a structural column, turning a previous architectural obstacle into a branded visual element. In stores where columns interrupt sightlines or break up floor layouts, the format converts dead space into an active merchandising moment.

The Look Company handles all hardware engineering, graphics production and installation in-house, with North American manufacturing out of its facilities in Seattle, Washington and Tampa, Florida.

“The retailers that are winning right now aren’t just installing new digital screens or filling their aisles with more merchandise. They’re building unique environments,” said Gerry Price, North American CEO of The Look Company “For Skechers, that meant open sky overhead. For Lululemon, it meant precise, custom lighting that makes each store feel like a studio rather than a showroom. We originally created these lightbox designs because major retail brands came to us and expressed real problems. We then built the hardware to solve them.”

With new 8-color, 600 DPI printing capabilities, the company is a G7 Colorspace Master Qualified facility, supporting consistent color output across all production locations worldwide. Beyond retail, The Look Company also creates and installs visuals for global sports organizations, including FIFA, the Olympics, NHL, Formula 1 Racing and the NFL.



About The Look Company

The Look Company is a large-scale visual branding company, producing award-winning printed graphics and display systems for retail, sport and event environments. With production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, The Look Company services clients including FIFA, NHL, MLB, Walmart, Formula 1, Jaguar, Land Rover, Canada Games, Mattress Firm, Burlington and others. The company has more than 20 years of experience creating engaging brand experiences through end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management, and installation. The Look Company is a G7 Colorspace Master Qualified company and has achieved multiple international awards in the textile print industry, including the Innovation Awards at FESPA Europe.

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