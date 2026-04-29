An evaluation of Roseville's most active agents on verified sales volume, client reviews, and local expertise placed the Ostroms ahead of all other area teams.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve and Heather Ostrom of Coldwell Banker Realty have been ranked the top real estate team in Roseville, California for 2026, following a comparative evaluation of the region's most active agents across verified sales volume, client review records, and local market expertise. The team's 570+ closed sales and $235M+ in career volume — concentrated in Roseville and Rocklin — placed them ahead of all other evaluated agents. The full rankings, published by Top10REAgents.com , is a platform that evaluates agents on verified performance metrics.The ranking covers five of the strongest agent options active in Roseville, CA for 2026. Steve & Heather Ostrom led across every evaluation category.#1: STEVE & HEATHER OSTROM, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY — ROSEVILLE'S TOP-RANKED AGENT TEAMAddress: 2200 Douglas Blvd, Building B, Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95661Phone: (916) 308-2446Website: rosevilleandrocklin.comSteve and Heather Ostrom run one of the most tightly focused real estate teams in South Placer. The Ostroms have concentrated 24 years of activity almost entirely in Roseville and Rocklin — building a command of neighborhood pricing, buyer behavior, and local timing that broader agents don't accumulate. That focus produced 570+ closed sales and $235M+ in volume across multiple market cycles.The team's structure is a defining differentiator: Steve handles all negotiations while Heather — a former Sacramento graphic designer who has spoken nationally on listing marketing — oversees every element of property presentation and client communication. Most teams pair two salespeople. The Ostroms pair a negotiator with a marketer.SALES PERFORMANCESteve Ostrom has been a licensed REALTOR since 2002, a former State Director and Board member of the California Association of Realtors, and a regular top-producer within Coldwell Banker Realty — one of the largest Coldwell Banker affiliate offices in Northern California. The team is consistently identified as the best realtor in Roseville, CA by clients and independent ranking platforms alike, reflecting cycle-tested familiarity with a specific market that generalist regional agents rarely develop.SPECIALTIES- Listing strategy, staging guidance, and home preparation for Roseville and Rocklin sellers- Buyer representation with extensive contingent sale experience across South Placer County- Hyper-local pricing analysis: street-level comps, HOA and Mello-Roos breakdowns, and upgrade valuation- High-quality photography, video, and targeted digital marketing across social and digital channels- Insurance and carrying-cost guidance integrated into buyer consultations- Relocation support for clients moving into or out of the Roseville areaTHE TEAMSteve Ostrom leads all negotiations as the primary agent of record. Heather Ostrom, a Chico State graduate and former corporate rebranding specialist, oversees marketing, presentation, and transaction coordination. Clients work directly with both from first call through closing and have access to a vetted network of local lenders, inspectors, stagers, and contractors.WHAT CLIENTS SAYReview themes across Google, Yelp, and Zillow are consistent. Ray and Kathy Daniels — who have bought and sold more than 25 homes across their lifetimes — called the Ostroms "the most knowledgeable and professional agents" they had ever encountered. Mark Van Wagenen, who has sold multiple homes with the team, cited "high expertise, super responsive, great with people, and relentless in driving all details through escrow to close." A local vendor who works alongside Ostrom's clients regularly describes the team simply as "the real deal." The team's first-place ranking on Top10REAgents.com reflects the same consistency found across public review platforms.PROS- 570+ closed sales and $235M+ in career volume concentrated in the Roseville and Rocklin market- Integrated negotiator-and-marketer team structure with clearly defined roles for every transaction- Steve Ostrom is a former California Association of Realtors State Director and Board member- Heather Ostrom's professional graphic design background produces listing presentation quality above the typical agent standard- Extensive contingent sale experience with a vetted local vendor network for lending, inspections, staging, and repairs- Verified 5.0 rating with reviews spanning multiple repeat clients, sellers, and buyers across different market conditionsCONS- As a two-person team, capacity during peak season is deliberately managed — though reviews consistently note this structure delivers more direct attention than larger agency teams provide- Clients needing coverage deep into Sacramento County beyond South Placer may find the hyper-local focus limiting — though the Ostroms' network extends into nearby corridors where their clients commute.#2: JUSTIN JOHNSON, JOHNSON & JOHNSON REAL ESTATE GROUPAddress: Roseville, CA areaPhone: Available via websiteWebsite: jjreg.comJustin Johnson leads an independent Placer County team with 18 years of experience, 527 verified sales, and a 5.0 rating from 244 reviews. The group covers Roseville residential transactions but does not publish a differentiated listing marketing methodology, documented industry credentials, or a dedicated in-house creative function.PROS- Independent local team with 18 years of Placer County experience- 527 total verified sales on record- 5.0 rating across 244 verified reviewsCONS- No publicly documented listing marketing specialty or in-house creative functions- Industry credentials and association leadership not published- Roseville-specific sub-market production data not independently verified#3: JAY FRIEDMAN, EXP REALTY OF CALIFORNIAAddress: Roseville area coverage (eXp Realty, California)Phone: Available via websiteWebsite: Available via eXp RealtyJay Friedman operates through eXp Realty with 21 years of experience, 1,566 total sales, and a 5.0 rating from 301 reviews across a broad regional footprint. The virtual brokerage model trades geographic concentration for reach, which can mean less Roseville-specific depth than a locally anchored team.PROS- 1,566 total sales across the region- 5.0 rating with 301 verified reviews- Broad regional reach through eXp's platform infrastructureCONS- Virtual brokerage model means less concentration on Roseville and Rocklin-specific market dynamics- No in-house marketing specialist or dedicated listing presentation team documented- Neighborhood-level depth and local vendor network not publicly detailed#4: DAVE HOGGATT, COBALT REAL ESTATEAddress: Roseville, CA areaPhone: Available via websiteWebsite: Available via Cobalt Real EstateDave Hoggatt operates through Cobalt Real Estate with 24 years of experience, 1,033 total sales, and a 4.9 rating from 331 reviews, covering Sacramento and Placer County from a boutique brokerage with less regional name recognition than national-affiliated firms.PROS- 24 years of regional real estate experience- 1,033 total sales on record- Direct agent access through a boutique brokerage structureCONS- Cobalt Real Estate carries limited brand recognition compared to major affiliated brokerages- Marketing infrastructure and digital listing reach not publicly documented- Lowest rating on this list at 4.9#5: MELINDA SHRADER, COLDWELL BANKER REALTYAddress: Roseville, CA areaPhone: Available via websiteWebsite: Available via Coldwell Banker RealtyMelinda Shrader brings 38 years of experience within Coldwell Banker Realty with 982 total sales and a 5.0 rating from 171 verified reviews — the longest tenure on this list. She operates as a solo agent, which limits dedicated marketing and transaction coordination bandwidth compared to a structured team.PROS- 38 years of real estate experience in the region- 982 total sales on record- 5.0 rating with verified client reviewsCONS- Solo agent structure limits dedicated marketing and transaction coordination capacity versus a team model- Total sales lower than the experience level would suggest compared to a team environment- No publicly documented specialty in listing presentation or buyer market analysisHOW THE TOP ROSEVILLE AGENTS COMPARESteve and Heather Ostrom lead on the metrics that matter most for localized service: 570+ total sales concentrated in Roseville and Rocklin, a dedicated in-house marketing specialist, and active CAR board credentials no other agent on this list can match. Justin Johnson (527 sales, 18 years) and Melinda Shrader (982 sales, 38 years) are experienced local options but operate without a team marketing function. Jay Friedman (1,566 sales) and Dave Hoggatt (1,033 sales) carry broader regional footprints but lack the Roseville-specific depth and integrated team structure the Ostroms bring to every transaction. Only the Ostroms publish a dedicated market focus of Roseville and Rocklin, and only the Ostroms hold documented CAR board service.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR ROSEVILLESteve & Heather Ostrom led the field on every evaluated metric across Roseville and Rocklin. Of the five agents reviewed, none matched the Ostroms' combination of dedicated local focus, negotiator-plus-marketer structure, and 24 years of South Placer credentials.Steve and Heather Ostrom are available at (916) 308-2446 or rosevilleandrocklin.com. Office: 2200 Douglas Blvd, Building B, Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95661.

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