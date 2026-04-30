Kanner & Pintaluga Prevails: Plaintiffs Pay Portion of Fees, Dismiss All Claims With Prejudice

Plaintiffs withdraw case after discovery confirms no supporting evidence for claims

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Kanner & Pintaluga, P.A. today confirmed that a legal case ( Case No. 4:24-cv-4423) brought against the firm has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice after plaintiffs determined there was no evidence to support their claims following a full legal review process. Kanner & Pintaluga is an NLJ500 and Mid-Market Pro 50 law firm serving property damage and personal injury clients nationwide, including insurance claims, accident-related losses, and complex litigation matters.Following a full legal process, including discovery, Kelly Cook and Esther Kelley-Cook voluntarily dismissed the case and, through their legal counsel, issued a formal public statement acknowledging that Kanner & Pintaluga did not engage in any improper or unethical conduct. The statement also expressed regret for the reputational impact caused and recognized the firm as a respected and valued member of the Houston legal community.“This outcome reinforces what we have always known, that the claims had no basis and the facts were on our side,” said David M. Lipman, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of The Law Offices of Kanner & Pintaluga, P.A. “The outcome – a dismissal with prejudice, the payment, and a formal public retraction – confirms that. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and we expect the same accountability from those who make allegations against us. We operate with integrity and professionalism, with a deep commitment to our clients and the communities we serve.”The resolution underscores the firm’s longstanding reputation for ethical legal practice, trusted legal representation, and its commitment to upholding the highest professional standards. Kanner & Pintaluga continues to focus on delivering strong results for its clients across the US while maintaining the trust it has built within the legal community.Public Statement issued on behalf of Kelly Cook and Esther Kelley-Cook“We initiated legal action against The Law Offices of Kanner & Pintaluga, P.A. During litigation, including discovery, we were unable to identify any evidence sufficient to sustain the claims asserted. Accordingly, we voluntarily dismissed our case and agreed to contribute toward a portion of the firm’s expenses incurred in responding to the matter.Based on the information obtained during discovery, we found no evidence that Kanner & Pintaluga engaged in the conduct alleged. We recognize this matter caused reputational harm to the firm, and we regret that impact. We are proud to recognize Kanner & Pintaluga as a respected and valued part of the Houston legal community. We offer this statement so that the public record accurately reflects our conclusions, the absence of any evidence supporting the allegations made, and our respect for Kanner & Pintaluga as a professional, ethical, and trusted law firm.”Jarrett L. Ellzey, Esq.PartnerEKSM, LLPAbout The Law Offices of Kanner & Pintaluga, P.A.Founded in 2003, Kanner & Pintaluga is a NLJ500 and Mid-Market Pro 50 law firm for property damage and personal injury clients nationwide. With nearly 100 lawyers and more than 35 offices throughout the Central and Southeastern United States, our primary goal is to achieve the most favorable outcome for our clients, who have the absolute right to receive the maximum compensation for their damages. If we can assist you or if you’d simply like to speak to an attorney about getting the help you need, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our team is always available to discuss your rights and make certain that you and your family are protected. Contact info: (713) 684-8000.

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