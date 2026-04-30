Fix Mold products used in Mold Abatement Miami and Mold Removal Miami services are now available for homeowners who want professional grade support between remediation visits. Fix Mold product line used by a Mold Contractor Miami on remediation projects is now available for direct homeowner use in Miami homes and businesses. Fix Mold remediation products used for Mold Remediation Miami Lakes and Miami Springs Mold Remediation projects are now available to the public.

Backed by 30 years of Katz family expertise Fix Mold delivers powerful South Florida mold remediation and assessment solutions with zero VOCs and no compromise.

We spent decades in the field — doing mold assessment in South Florida homes, running remediation jobs across Miami-Dade and Broward, and seeing firsthand how the wrong products make people sicker.” — Abe Katz, Founder, Fix Mold

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIAMI, FL, Fix Mold, South Florida’s highest rated mold remediation and environmental health company, today announced the commercial launch of its new organic product line, a suite of disinfectants, sanitizers, and mold treatment solutions made with zero VOCs, no synthetic scents, and a biodegradable organic formula.The product line was first developed for Fix Mold’s professional mold remediation, mold assessment, mold abatement, and post remediation services. It is now available for direct homeowner purchase, giving South Florida residents access to professional grade products used by Fix Mold technicians in homes, condos, offices, and commercial properties.For homeowners, property managers, businesses, and real estate professionals across South Florida, mold is a year round property concern shaped by humidity, storms, leaks, closed spaces, aging buildings, and coastal conditions. Traditional formulas often rely on harsh chemicals, strong fragrances, bleach based agents, and synthetic biocides that can affect indoor air quality and leave unwanted residue behind.Fix Mold created its new product line to give South Florida a cleaner standard for mold treatment, disinfecting, and sanitizing.The launch reflects more than three decades of Katz family experience in mold remediation, mold assessment, indoor air quality, and environmental health across Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the Florida Keys. The new organic product suite answers a need the family has seen repeatedly in the field: effective mold related solutions without unnecessary chemical exposure inside homes and businesses.“Customers wanted products strong enough for professional remediation work, but clean enough for responsible use in their own homes,” said Abe Katz, Founder of Fix Mold. “This line gives them that option.”Why This Product Line Matters in South FloridaSouth Florida properties face constant mold pressure. Warm temperatures, heavy humidity, tropical storms, roof leaks, plumbing failures, air conditioning problems, and long periods of moisture can all create conditions where mold may develop. In many buildings, the concern is not one isolated event. It is a recurring property risk that requires smarter prevention, safer treatment, and a higher standard of indoor environmental care.Many conventional mold treatment and disinfecting products are designed to overpower odor instead of addressing the source of the concern. Strong artificial scents can create the impression of cleanliness while masking deeper issues. For families, pet owners, property managers, and people who prefer cleaner indoor products, these formulas can feel too aggressive for regular residential use.Fix Mold’s organic product line was developed to remove that tradeoff. Each formula is designed with zero VOCs, no synthetic fragrance, no harmful residue, and biodegradable ingredients that break down responsibly. The products are built for residential use, commercial use, and professional post remediation environments where indoor air quality and occupant comfort matter.Homeowners can now purchase the same type of product support Fix Mold uses during mold remediation and mold abatement projects. The line gives residents a practical way to maintain cleaner spaces between professional visits and after service is complete.Built From a Legacy of Mold Remediation InnovationFix Mold is backed by the Katz family legacy, which dates to 1989 and includes decades of mold remediation work, technology development, training, and industry leadership.The Katz family has helped shape the professional mold industry in South Florida through the Florida Association of Mold Professionals, Z. Tak Mold Specialist and Franchise Specialist, Miami Mold Specialist, 5 Boroughs Mold Specialist, Fix Mold CO₂ Carbonix Dry Ice Cold Fusion, attic and crawl space solar air flow mold prevention systems, proprietary mold remediation and mold assessment technologies, and virtual licensed mold assessment services developed during the COVID 19 era.Abe Katz has overseen large scale remediation operations across New York and Florida, managed teams of licensed technicians, and supervised thousands of mold remediation and mold assessment projects across South Florida. He has also spent more than a decade teaching certification classes and training professionals in containment, prevention, and safer remediation practices.That field experience is central to the new product line. Fix Mold did not develop these formulas from theory. The products were shaped by years of direct work in homes, condos, schools, offices, healthcare spaces, and commercial buildings where property owners needed practical mold related solutions without heavy chemical odors or residue.Designed for Professional Use and Homeowner AccessThe new Fix Mold product line was created for people and properties where product quality matters. This includes homeowners, families with children or elderly relatives, pet owners, real estate professionals preparing properties for sale or occupancy, commercial offices, property managers, and post remediation environments where a clean, neutral finish is important.The formulas are designed for use after professional mold removal, when a home or commercial property needs continued support to feel clean, fresh, and properly maintained. A restored space should not smell like chemicals. It should feel clean, calm, and professionally treated.Fix Mold’s product line delivers strong sanitizing and disinfecting performance while respecting the people who live and work inside treated spaces. It gives South Florida property owners a practical choice that aligns with modern expectations for environmental responsibility, indoor air quality, and everyday usability.AvailabilityFix Mold’s complete organic product line is available now through existing distribution channels and direct to consumers. Homeowners can now buy products used in Fix Mold’s professional remediation process for their own maintenance needs, while commercial clients can access product guidance for larger property applications.For mold remediation, mold assessment, mold inspection, mold testing, water damage restoration, HVAC cleaning, air quality improvement, odor removal, and organic mold treatment solutions across Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the Florida Keys, contact Fix Mold at fixmold.com or call 305 465 6653.About Fix MoldFix Mold is a Miami based, family owned environmental health company serving South Florida. Backed by the Katz family legacy since 1989, the company provides mold inspection, testing, remediation, water damage restoration, HVAC cleaning, air quality services, disinfecting, sanitizing, and odor removal. Certified, licensed, bonded, and insured, Fix Mold holds A plus BBB accreditation and more than 1,000 verified five star reviews.

South Florida’s top-rated mold prevention and mold remediation company

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