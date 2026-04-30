Lendmax Capital beats it's Target Return for FY2025, Delivers 13.53% Annual Investor Dividend to Canadians

Lendmax Capital Canada's Mortgage Investment corporation surpasses Target Yield FY2025 with 13.53% Annual Investor Dividend Returns

Canadian Mortgage Lending & Investment corporation, Lendmax Capital delivers yet again with an outstanding performance in FY2025 with a yield 13.53%

Our objective has always been to generate reliable, competitive returns through smart lending and responsible underwriting. To finish FY2025 at 13.53% is testament to our business model success.” — Michael Squeo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lendmax Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. announced today that it has significantly exceeded its targeted annual investor return of 10%, finishing Fiscal Year 2025 with total paid investor returns of 13.53%.The strong performance reflects the Corporation’s disciplined mortgage underwriting model, strategic capital deployment, and continued focus on real estate-backed lending opportunities across Canada. In a year marked by elevated interest rates, tighter credit conditions, and economic uncertainty, Lendmax Capital continued to deliver above-target returns while maintaining a prudent risk management approach.“Our objective has always been to generate reliable, competitive returns through smart lending and responsible underwriting,” said Michael Squeo, Chief Executive Officer. “To finish FY2025 at 13.53%, well above our 10% target, is a reflection of the systems, people, and discipline behind our model.”Throughout 2025, the Corporation focused on short-duration lending opportunities. This allowed Lendmax Capital to remain agile while many traditional lenders tightened approvals and reduced exposure.Private mortgage investing continues to gain momentum in Canada as investors seek alternatives to traditional fixed-income products, mutual funds, and volatile equity markets. Mortgage Investment Corporations have become increasingly attractive due to their potential for regular income, security backed by real estate, and diversification benefits.“We believe consistency matters more than headlines,” said Michelle Donaubauer. “Our FY2025 results demonstrate what can happen when capital is managed carefully, borrowers are screened properly, and decisions are backed by real data.”Market Outlook: Opportunity in an Underserved Borrower SegmentAs Canadian lending standards remain restrictive, Lendmax Capital has identified a growing segment of borrowers who may not fit traditional institutional guidelines despite demonstrating stable income, meaningful equity positions, and strong repayment intent. These borrowers are often redirected into alternative lending channels, creating a consistent opportunity set for private mortgage issuers.Management believes this segment will remain active through 2026 and beyond, particularly as banks continue emphasizing stricter debt service metrics and documentation requirements. At the same time, anticipated government initiatives and dedicated housing affordability funding are expected to support broader market stability heading into 2027, improving refinance conditions and creating stronger borrower exit pathways.Risk Mitigation Through Active Mortgage ManagementLendmax Capital’s investment philosophy emphasizes that yield must be supported by structure, oversight, and clear repayment strategies. The Corporation applies multiple layers of risk mitigation across the portfolio, including Prepaid interest structures where appropriate, Short-term mortgage durations with defined exit timelines, Sale-based exits supported by property equity and marketability. This proactive approach is designed to preserve capital while helping borrowers transition into lower-cost long-term financing.Growth & Performance Driven by National Opportunity FlowThroughout 2025, the Corporation benefited from a consistent flow of quality mortgage applications across several Canadian provinces, including markets outside major metropolitan centres. In many regional markets, borrowers continue to demonstrate strong employment income, entrepreneurial earnings, and a clear desire to use private financing as a temporary bridge solution. This broad geographic pipeline has helped Lendmax Capital diversify opportunity sourcing while avoiding overconcentration in any single urban market. Management believes underserved secondary and growth markets across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia will remain an important component of future portfolio expansion.The Key Provision: Section 130.1 of the Income Tax ActA qualifying Mortgage Investment Corporation can deduct from its taxable income the amounts it distributes to shareholders as dividends, provided it meets the MIC rules. Private capital markets continue to offer Canadian investors compelling alternatives, particularly for those seeking income, diversification, and tax-efficient structures. A Mortgage Investment Corporation, which operates under specific provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada) that allow qualifying MICs to flow taxable income through to shareholders rather than being taxed in the same manner as a conventional corporation.Lendmax Capital accepts qualified investments through cash, corporate funds, RRSPs, TFSAs, and LIRAs, offering Canadians multiple ways to participate in the private mortgage market.About Lendmax Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.Lendmax Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a Canadian Mortgage Investment Corporation focused on generating competitive investor returns through professionally managed private mortgage investments. The Corporation provides real estate-backed lending solutions while prioritizing capital preservation, income generation, and disciplined underwriting.Investor RelationsAli Zaidi - Drake Financial EMDR416 543 8080 / ali@drakefinancial.com

Lendmax Capital Mortgage Lender & Investment Firm Exceeds Targets FY2025 Investor Annual Dividend Returns finishing at 13.53%

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.