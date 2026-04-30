Prime Cuts Selected by One of the Nation’s Largest Convenience Store Distributors — The Gas Station Gourmet Revolution

It's Brisket Not Boot Leather

Prime Cuts, the Gas Station Gourmet movement, selected by one of the largest convenience store distributors, taking its steakhouse‑quality jerky nationwide.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Cuts Beef Jerky , the premium brand leading the Gas Station Gourmet movement, has officially been picked up by the fourth-largest national convenience store distributor, NCD. This milestone marks a major expansion for the Texas-born brand and a clear challenge to the low-grade, foreign-sourced jerky that dominates America’s shelves.Prime Cuts isn’t here to blend in. It’s here to raise the bar.Built on the belief that convenience stores deserve steakhouse-quality protein, Prime Cuts Beef Jerky is made from 100% American Angus beef sourced from Certified Prime cuts, representing less than three percent of all beef produced. The cattle are pasture-fed for 150–250 days and grain-finished, delivering superior muscle density, protein content, and marbling that cheap imports and foreign grass-fed beef cannot match.Most leading jerky brands quietly rely on Australian, Brazilian, or Argentinian beef, often grass-fed with lower muscle density and protein yield. Prime Cuts does the opposite, sourcing beef from small ranches across the United States. Prime Cuts supports American ranchers. The jerky is hardwood air-dried, never needle-injected, and marinated for 48–72 hours to preserve real texture, tenderness, and flavor.It’s brisket, not boot leather.Consumers can taste the difference, and they’re responding fast.Six premium jerky flavors are leading the charge: Western Outlaw (Original), Samurai Teriyaki, Kansas City Barbecue, Fire & Honey, Sea Salt & Pepper, and Lime Habanero. Each bite delivers unmistakable steakhouse-quality beef that is tender, bold, and unapologetically American.Prime Cuts is also redefining the beef stick category with the upcoming launch of its 100% American Angus Beef Sticks, a clean break from so-called “meat sticks” that are little more than glorified hot dogs.Most competitors rely on foreign beef, pork and chicken blends, ground scraps and trimmings, and fillers like rice and corn. Prime Cuts does it the old-fashioned way: 100% American premium beef, no fillers, no MSG, no shortcuts, and 15 grams of protein per ounce.These are real beef sticks, not processed leftovers.Signature beef stick flavors include Cowboy Chipotle, Fiesta El Pastor, Hot Honey Jalapeño, Jalapeño Rodeo Stampede (cheddar-filled), Outlaw Pepper Jack, and Red, White & Chew, a patriotic original hickory stick celebrating the anniversary of America’s 250-year legacy.Prime Cuts is redefining gas station gourmet. Handcrafted from Certified Prime beef brisket, its jerky delivers unmatched tenderness and flavor. Its premium beef sticks are 100% Angus beef with no nitrates and no fillers, ever. Every cut comes from small American farms and ranches, supporting local producers while setting a new standard for clean, high-quality convenience store protein.Each stick is hardwood-smoked with bold, credible flavors designed for people who read labels and care what fuels them.Prime Cuts isn’t chasing trends. It’s rejecting them. With clean ingredients, American beef, aggressive flavor profiles, and a rebel mindset, Prime Cuts Beef Jerky and Beef Sticks are transforming convenience stores into destinations, not compromises.Gas station snacks just got upgraded.Prime Cuts products are rolling out nationally through major convenience store channels and are available online at www.primecuts.com . Look for Prime Cuts at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday, where the brand will be handing out bags of its gourmet jerky and beef sticks to attendees.Prime CutsBeef JerkyBrisket. Not boot leather.A cut above the rest.

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