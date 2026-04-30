The Joy Experiment Podcast Releases New Episode Featuring Business Strategist Jen Gomez & Her Proven 3-Step Joy Method™

When joy becomes part of business strategy, leaders make clearer decisions, protect their energy, and build success that lasts.

Joy is not the reward of success - it’s the strategy that makes success sustainable.” — Jen Gomez

HIGHLAND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joy Experiment Podcast Releases New Episode Featuring Business Strategist Jen Gomez and Her Proven 3-Step Joy Method™When joy becomes part of business strategy, leaders make clearer decisions, protect their energy, and build success that lasts.The Joy Experiment Podcast, hosted by Roberta Ravella, announces the release of its latest episode, “The Joy Method: A 3-Step Framework That Turns Joy Into a Strategic Advantage in Business and Leadership,” featuring Jen Gomez, speaker, strategist, and founder of The Joyful Strategist.In this candid and practical conversation, Gomez challenges the idea that joy is merely personal, emotional, or secondary to business performance. Instead, she presents joy as a strategic operating principle - one that can help leaders make cleaner decisions, build stronger cultures, reduce burnout, and create success that is sustainable rather than exhausting.Gomez’s own journey gives the conversation its depth. After beginning adult life at 18, homeless and broke, she came to believe that relentless hard work, pushing through, and proving herself were the only available paths to success. That belief carried her from work as a stage actor into a high-level executive career that included work with the Louisiana Governor’s office. Yet when that chapter ended, she found herself facing a familiar crossroads: continue chasing stability through pressure and performance, or build something rooted in who she truly was.She chose the second path.That choice led to the creation of The JOY Method™, a practical three-step framework designed to help leaders and entrepreneurs move away from reactive decision-making and toward business growth that is clearer, more aligned, and more human.The episode introduces listeners to the three central steps of the framework: Reflect, Align, and Commit. Through these steps, Gomez explains how leaders can examine what is driving their decisions, reconnect with what truly matters, and commit to actions that support both performance and personal sustainability.“Joy culture becomes a ripple effect that can’t be ignored,” says Gomez. “Joy is not the reward of success - it’s the strategy that makes success sustainable.”Throughout the episode, Ravella and Gomez explore why many high-achieving women are outwardly successful while privately feeling depleted, disconnected, or unsure whether the business they built still reflects the life they actually want. The conversation moves beyond inspiration and into practical leadership insight, showing how joy can become a measurable, daily standard for decision-making rather than a vague ideal reserved for after the work is done.Key insights covered in this episode include:● Why joy culture creates a ripple effect throughout teams, client relationships, and organizations● How leaders can use joy as a daily KPI to make faster, cleaner, and more aligned business decisions● The importance of a “consumption audit” for protecting personal energy, attention, and professional brand identity● Why regulated leaders consistently make stronger decisions than reactive leaders● How to recognize when success has become externally impressive but internally unsustainable● Why joy is not the opposite of discipline, responsibility, or ambition● How business owners and leaders can begin building a culture that supports both performance and wellbeingAs a companion resource, listeners gain access to Gomez’s free Joy First Morning Ritual™ - a 10-minute daily practice designed for high-achieving women who want to begin the day with clarity rather than urgency.Free Resource: https://bit.ly/4mWOzrU The episode is available starting April 30, 2025, on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-joy-experiment-podcast/id1889921997 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJoyExperimentLIVE ________________________________________The Joy Experiment Podcast is for women ready to create a life and business aligned with what brings them joy, ease, and flow - so they can experience success that feels as good on the inside as it looks on the outside. Hosted by Roberta Ravella, the podcast features real conversations, grounded clarity, and practical insight for women who already know there is another way to live, lead, and succeed.Learn more at https://thejoyexperiment.live ________________________________________

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