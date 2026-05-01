Author Releases 'Go Global Without Going Broke' to Help Small Businesses Expand Internationally on Limited Budgets

Gloing Global

The practical, budget-conscious playbook for marketing across borders—featuring 31-country resource directory and real-world case studies

This guide is built on the reality that small businesses operate with thousands in marketing budgets, not millions, and need immediately implementable strategies” — Michael K Bender

CAIRO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael K. Bender, an international business strategist with 30+ years of experience in cross-border marketing, has released "Go Global Without Going Broke: The Small Business Owner's Guide to International Marketing," a 75,000-word comprehensive guide that addresses the practical challenges small business owners face when expanding internationally.The book, available in Kindle and paperback formats, provides frameworks, tools, and real-world case studies designed specifically for small businesses with limited budgets and small marketing teams. The publication addresses a gap in existing international business resources, which tend to focus on large-scale corporate expansion or theoretical frameworks rather than on the operational constraints of small-business environments."International expansion is increasingly important for small business growth, yet most existing resources assume Fortune 500-level budgets and infrastructure," Bender noted. "This guide is built on the reality that small businesses operate with thousands in marketing budgets, not millions, and need immediately implementable strategies."The book covers nine core topics: a three-layer market research framework for assessing viability and customer demand; cultural considerations in messaging and branding using Hofstede's dimensional framework; advertising regulations across major markets; strategies for finding and managing foreign distributors; cross-border e-commerce approaches; international email marketing; measurement and ROI tracking; case studies from real small businesses; and nine common pitfalls in international expansion.Additionally, the guide includes four comprehensive appendices: budget templates for three spending levels; market research resources for 31 countries and regions across seven global regions; a review of international marketing tools organized by category; and a glossary of specialized terminology.Four detailed case studies illustrate the strategies in practice, covering an indie beauty brand expanding into multiple European and Asian markets, a specialty coffee company's distributor-based approach in Japan, and a B2B SaaS company's market-entry strategy in Germany and the Netherlands.The resource addresses regulatory compliance requirements, payment method considerations, platform selection criteria, and team management across time zones—practical considerations that often derail small business international initiatives."The book is built on the principle that international expansion takes 6-18 months to show meaningful traction," Bender explained. "Small businesses need realistic timelines and frameworks that work within genuine resource constraints, not aspirational case studies from companies with dedicated international divisions."The guide is positioned for small business owners, marketing directors, consultants, and commercial officers working with small businesses on an international expansion strategy."Go Global Without Going Broke" is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GYJCCSYB in all formats.About the AuthorMichael K. Bender is an international business strategist with 30+ years of experience helping small and mid-size companies expand across borders. He has worked with companies in e-commerce, B2B SaaS, specialty products, and professional services across markets in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and North America. Learn more at www.mkbender.com

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