Hi-Speed Industrial Service Celebrates 80 Years of Keeping Critical Industries 'Up and Running'

Hi-Speed Industrial Service, a leading provider of electromechanical repair and maintenance services, is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Founded in 1946, Hi-Speed Industrial Service has built a reputation for reliability and technical expertise, serving essential industries including power generation, water treatment, steel production, and paper manufacturing, to name a few. To commemorate the milestone, employees recently gathered at the company’s Millington headquarters alongside a restored 1946 Ford truck, a nod to the company’s legacy.

Our team’s experience, craftsmanship, and dedication to doing the job right have enabled us to serve generations of customers and adapt to the evolving needs of modern industry.” — Ben Buffington, president and CEO of Hi-Speed Industrial Service

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hi-Speed Industrial Service , a leading provider of electromechanical repair and maintenance services, is celebrating its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of supporting critical infrastructure and industrial operations across the Mid-South, the Southeast and beyond.Founded in 1946, Hi-Speed Industrial Service has built a reputation for reliability and technical expertise, serving essential industries including power generation, water treatment, steel production, and paper manufacturing, to name a few. The company specializes in the repair and maintenance of electric motors, pumps, gearboxes, and overhead crane systems: equipment that is vital to keeping large-scale operations running without interruption.“Reaching 80 years is a significant milestone for our organization,” said Hi-Speed President and CEO Ben Buffington. “It reflects not only our longevity, but our consistent commitment to grit, accountability, and excellence. These values have defined our culture from the beginning and continue to guide our work today.”To commemorate the milestone, employees recently gathered at the company’s Millington headquarters alongside a restored 1946 Ford truck, a nod to the company’s legacy that symbolizes its longstanding presence in the industrial services sector.Over the years, Hi-Speed has expanded its capabilities to include predictive maintenance solutions and 24/7 service availability, helping customers reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency. With facilities in Millington, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, the company supports a broad regional and national client base.“What sets Hi-Speed apart is our people,” Buffington added. “Our team’s experience, craftsmanship, and dedication to doing the job right have enabled us to serve generations of customers and adapt to the evolving needs of modern industry.”As Hi-Speed Industrial Service looks to the future, the company remains focused on innovation, service excellence, and its core mission: ensuring the industries that power everyday life stay operational and resilient so that businesses, communities and the people living in them can thrive.About Hi-Speed Industrial Service:Founded in 1946, Hi-Speed Industrial Service specializes in repair and sales of electro-mechanical equipment (electric motors, pumps, gearboxes, fans and blowers); service, repair and construction of overhead hoist and crane systems; technology-enhanced predictive and preventative maintenance services; and round-the-clock availability. With locations in Millington and Little Rock, Hi-Speed provides services to clients throughout the Southeast and beyond. For more information, visit www.gohispeed.com or call 800-713-0103.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.