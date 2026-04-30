Woods, Weidenmiller, Michetti & Rudnick LLP Merges Real Estate Department with Salvatori Law

This merger will allow us to increase the volume of sophisticated transactions the firm handles and provide more efficient, full-service client representation.” — Joshua D. Rudnick

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woods, Weidenmiller, Michetti & Rudnick LLP ( WWMR ) has announced the merger of its real estate department with Salvatori Law Office, combining two Naples-based teams to strengthen real estate legal services across Southwest Florida.The merger pairs WWMR’s established transactional platform with Salvatori Law Office’s background in land use planning, structured finance, and complex deal strategy. The combined practice expands the firm’s capacity, integrating deal execution with deeper development and financing capabilities.“Many transactions now have more moving parts as financing, development, and regulatory considerations increasingly overlap,” said WWMR shareholder Joshua D. Rudnick . “Clients need legal guidance that can keep pace with how deals are being structured and completed. This merger will allow us to increase the volume of sophisticated transactions the firm handles and provide more efficient, full-service client representation.”The expansion comes during a period of strong activity in Florida’s real estate market, with recent months seeing increased transaction volume and ongoing development, including multifamily residential development and industrial development.While the pace of the market has become more measured, transactions are also becoming more layered, creating a greater need for coordinated legal guidance that aligns deal structure, financing, and execution. WWMR is positioned to support clients throughout the transaction process, including:• Development and Land Use: Zoning, planning, and approvals• Commercial and Residential Transactions: Acquisitions, dispositions, and closings• Financing and Lending: Representation of borrowers and lenders• Entity Formation and Structuring: LLCs, partnerships, and joint ventures• Dispute Resolution and Litigation: Real estate, construction, and title-related disputesLeadership emphasized that the merger is designed to strengthen service across all client segments, from residential transactions to commercial projects.“We aren't just growing our headcount; we are deepening our ability to structure and execute deals in a market that demands more technical precision than ever before,” said Rudnick. “Our goal is to expand what we can offer to every client. Whether a developer is breaking ground on a retail shopping center, industrial park, or a multifamily complex or a family is closing on a home, they are supported by a team with a deep understanding of the Florida real estate market.”The merger represents a strategic step in WWMR’s continued growth, more closely integrating its real estate practice with the ongoing demand and development activity across Florida.

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