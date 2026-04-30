Your Invisible World L.L.C. Announces 'Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity' Music Amid Rising Interest in UAP

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Invisible World L.L.C. is pleased to announce the release and growing popularity of Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity , their new music creation positioned at the intersection of contemporary pop, and the truth-demanding public conversation around UAP and UFO-related themes. The Cleveland, Ohio based company, led by Music writer, publisher Bennie D’Agostino, produced an Album and several Singles to introduce a distinct creative direction that blends music production, marketing, and original composition with space-oriented subject matter designed for World multi-generational appeal.According to D’Agostino, the 2026 releases arrive at a time when public interest in UAP-related topics remains visible across both official and popular channels. The U.S. Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, describes itself as leading the government’s efforts to address unidentified anomalous phenomena through a scientific, data-driven framework, while NASA has likewise described UAP study as a scientific opportunity requiring stronger data collection and analysis. Against that backdrop, Your Invisible World L.L.C. is presenting Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity as an interactive cultural response to renewed curiosity around space, unexplained aerial phenomena UAP, UFO, and humanity’s ongoing search for answers.Rather than following the darker or fear-based tone that often-shaped older space-themed entertainment, the company states its music is meant to feel open, interactive and thought-provoking. That distinction is central to the brand. On its official website, Your Invisible World describes Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity as a “UFO, UAP oriented” work with a “totally new approach” and says the goal is to encourage curiosity without fear. The Your Invisible World sound is defined as melodic to dance-oriented and uniquely different in the way it approaches longstanding questions around UFOs, aliens, and unexplained phenomena in a format intended to be fun, relatable, and mood-enhancing.For D’Agostino, the creative direction is as much about tone as it is about theme. “Unlike the sci-fi music of the 50’s, our music and songs are pop-contemporary messages from AEP-UFO related to space alien fun,” he says. “A unique, all-ages new genre associated with pop, melodic, and dance. Spontaneous creations from the hearts of the creators to stimulate the inquisitive souls and minds ever thirsting for answers.”This message reflects a broader effort to give space-themed music a warmer, more contemporary identity. Instead of treating the subject as distant or unsettling, Your Invisible World L.L.C. is framing it through melody, rhythm, and familiar pop structure. The result is a release intended to feel inviting to casual listeners, while still speaking to audiences who follow UAP, UFO, and space-related discussions more closely. The company also notes that Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity connects to a larger body of album and singles publishing now gaining traction through circulation and online search.Your Invisible World L.L.C. is not simply releasing a song, but working to define an identifiable niche within a fast-moving online culture. In a media environment where official institutions continue to study anomalous phenomena while public fascination remains strong, Outer Space Mind 4 Humanity arrives as an attempt to translate that curiosity into a more upbeat and accessible musical form.For more information, please visit https://yourinvisibleworld.com/ . Music is available here About Your Invisible World L.L.C.Your Invisible World L.L.C. is a Cleveland, Ohio-based music and creative marketing company founded in 2026. Led by CEO Bennie D’Agostino, the company focuses on the creation, publishing, distribution, and promotion of music associated with the Your Invisible World brand. Its work centers on unique Outer -space related music, uplifting entertainment, audience participation, and positive conversations around space travel, UFO sightings, alien interventions, and humanity’s place in the universe.

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