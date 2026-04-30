WorldVest Introduces MineralVest Global, a Multi-Strategy Mineral Finance, Operating and Management Platform

GoldFin Africa will serve as the initial flagship strategy, with additional strategies to be introduced over time.

We combine global capital with direct, on-the-ground management to ensure that production is not just financed - but delivered.” — Garrett Krause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldVest, a global opportunity development and project structuring office, today announced the introduction of MineralVest Global, its integrated finance, operating, and management platform designed to build, control, and scale mineral production and supply infrastructure across gold and critical minerals worldwide.

MineralVest Global represents the next evolution of WorldVest’s platform development strategy, consolidating its mineral initiatives - including GoldFin Africa - into a unified, scalable system that combines institutional capital, centralized oversight, and direct, boots-on-the-ground operational execution. The platform is structured as a multi-strategy model, enabling the development and control of mineral production and supply chains across multiple commodities and geographies.

“WorldVest develops global opportunity - but we also operate,” said Garrett Krause. “MineralVest Global is designed to deliver both global control and local execution. We combine global capital with direct, on-the-ground management to ensure that production is not just financed - but delivered. Our GoldFin Africa project is the first proof for the new model, but it is only the beginning.”

Why Now: Positioned at the Start of a Global Mineral Supercycle

The launch of MineralVest Global comes at a time when global demand for gold and critical minerals is accelerating, while traditional supply models remain constrained by capital intensity, long development timelines, and fragmented supply chains.

Key macro drivers include:

• Rapid growth in electrification, energy infrastructure, and AI-driven data center expansion

• Increasing demand for copper, battery metals, and rare earth elements

• Rising global demand for gold as a monetary hedge amid economic uncertainty

• Strategic repositioning of supply chains by governments seeking secure, diversified sources of critical minerals

At the same time, the global mining industry faces structural limitations:

• New large-scale mines often require 7–15 years to develop

• Permitting, ESG requirements, and capital constraints slow new supply

• Existing production remains concentrated in limited geographies

This dynamic has created a widening gap between demand and available supply.

MineralVest Global is positioned to address this imbalance by combining institutional capital with direct, on-the-ground operational execution, enabling the rapid deployment of scalable mineral production and supply platforms across emerging markets.

GoldFin Africa: Flagship Strategy with Local Execution

GoldFin Africa has been designated as the flagship operating strategy of MineralVest Global and represents the initial deployment of the platform’s globally coordinated, locally executed model.

GoldFin Africa is focused on building a repeatable, infrastructure-driven gold production platform across West Africa, combining centralized oversight with embedded field operations, local partnerships, and direct site-level management.

Key elements of the GoldFin Africa strategy include:

• Control of production platforms across licensed gold regions through joint venture structures

• Rapid deployment of standardized sites supported by local operating teams and field management

• Consistent, daily gold production monitored through centralized reporting and oversight

• Responsible sourcing aligned with OECD and LBMA standards

• Integration with global export, refining, and liquidity partners

GoldFin Africa is expected to serve as the primary cash flow engine of MineralVest Global, while demonstrating a scalable model that integrates global coordination with local execution - a model designed for replication across additional mineral strategies.

A Multi-Strategy Platform Built on Control and Scale

MineralVest Global is designed as a multi-strategy platform, with GoldFin Africa as the first of several planned operating strategies.

The platform is structured to expand across:

• Gold production platforms (Africa and other regions)

• Critical and strategic minerals (including antimony, rare earths, and battery metals)

• Industrial supply chains (including copper sourcing and downstream processing)

Each strategy is built on the same core model: global capital, centralized oversight, and boots-on-the-ground operational control.

By integrating these strategies within a single platform, MineralVest Global provides diversified exposure to:

• Monetary assets (gold)

• Industrial growth commodities (copper and battery metals)

• Strategic and defense-related minerals (rare earths)

“Control is everything in this business,” added Krause. “We are not passive investors or distant operators. MineralVest Global is built to control production at the source, manage operations locally, and deliver supply into global markets with consistency and scale.”

Integrated Finance, Operating and Management Model

MineralVest Global combines three core capabilities within a unified platform:

• Finance: Structured capital solutions, including notes, forward contracts, and asset-backed financing with integrated onchain Defi and Real World Asset Solutions.

• Operations: Direct development and scaling of production platforms through embedded field teams and regional operators

• Management: Centralized oversight of assets, supply chains, reporting, and strategic partnerships

This integrated approach enables MineralVest Global to maintain end-to-end control across the mineral value chain—from production at the source to delivery into global markets—ensuring transparency, accountability, and scalability.

Built for Scale Across Emerging Markets

MineralVest Global is initially focused on Africa and Latin America, where the platform sees significant opportunity to deploy capital and operational expertise to build institutional-grade mineral infrastructure.

The Group’s development strategy emphasizes:

• Long-term production rights and joint venture partnerships

• Permanent in-country presence with dedicated local operating teams

• Community-aligned and responsible operating models

• Rapid scalability through repeatable infrastructure deployment

• Integration with global commodity markets and liquidity providers

About WorldVest

WorldVest is a global opportunity development and project structuring office focused on identifying, designing, and scaling institutional-grade platforms across real-world assets and emerging markets. Acting as an architect of scalable ventures, WorldVest brings together capital, operational execution, and strategic partnerships to transform opportunities into fully integrated global platforms.

About MineralVest Global

MineralVest Global is an integrated finance, operating, and management platform focused on building and scaling mineral production and supply infrastructure across gold and critical minerals. The platform combines global capital with direct, on-the-ground management, supporting a multi-strategy model with GoldFin Africa as its flagship operating strategy and the first of multiple platforms to be developed globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future operations, expansion plans, production targets, and financing initiatives. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. MineralVest Global undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

WorldVest

Garrett Krause

Garrett@WorldVest.com

954-598-1545

www.WorldVest.com

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