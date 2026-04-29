URME United Reaches Stage 7, Expands Infrastructure and Launches Wealth & Legacy Division

MONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- URME United today announced a series of significant advancements across its financial and operational ecosystem, including the achievement of a key growth milestone, new strategic partnerships in financial infrastructure and legal oversight, and the upcoming launch of its Wealth & Legacy Division.These developments mark a pivotal step in the organization’s continued effort to build a fully integrated, member-driven economic environment supported by real-world assets, operational businesses, and scalable financial systems.LEGAL ALIGNMENT WITHDuane Morris LLPURME United has formally engaged Duane Morris LLP, an internationally recognized law firm with extensive experience in digital assets, financial services, and complex organizational structures.This engagement is intended to strengthen legal oversight across URME United’s multi-entity framework and support the continued development of its financial systems.“From day one, our focus has been to build this the right way—not just fast. Aligning with a firm like Duane Morris ensures we remain structured, protected, and positioned for long-term success as we scale.”— Michael Breault“As financial systems evolve, discipline and compliance become non-negotiable. This alignment gives us the framework to grow responsibly while maintaining the integrity of our operations.”— John SandersFINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION WITHPaymentureURME United has entered into a strategic partnership with Paymenture, a financial infrastructure provider specializing in payment processing, card issuing, and banking integrations.Through this partnership, URME United expects to enhance its Onyx debit card program, accelerate onboarding timelines, and integrate its Legacy Wallet and CBF Asset Fusion Vault systems with traditional banking networks.“Security and privacy sit at the core of everything we’re building. Partnering with Paymenture allows us to significantly strengthen how member data, access, and transactional flow are handled across the platform.”— Mark BreaultSTAGE 7 MILESTONE AND WEALTH & LEGACY LAUNCHURME United confirmed it has reached Stage 7 of its MicroPool, advancing to a current level of $0.55 per unit, reflecting continued growth in member participation.This milestone comes just ahead of the May 1st launch of the URME United Wealth & Legacy Division, introducing 14 structured participation packages designed to support members in life planning and long-term financial alignment.“What we’re seeing now is the system beginning to function as intended. Growth is being driven by participation, structure, and real-world integration—not speculation.”— Michael BreaultREAL-WORLD INTEGRATION: SPRIZZI DRINK CO. EXPANSIONAs part of its broader ecosystem, URME United continues to advance the integration of Sprizzi Drink Co., a patented beverage technology platform positioned to play a key role across internal venues and external distribution channels.URME United confirmed that it is actively finalizing plans for Sprizzi’s future headquarters, with an official announcement expected within the month of May.“Sprizzi represents more than a product—it’s a scalable, real-world component of our ecosystem. As we expand, it will play a key role in demonstrating how our platform connects innovation with everyday use.”— John SandersCONTINUED MOMENTUMWith strengthened legal alignment, expanded financial infrastructure, and continued platform growth, URME United is entering a new phase focused on execution and integration.“We’ve built the foundation. Now it’s about delivering a system that people can actually use—securely, efficiently, and at scale.”— Mark BreaultABOUT URME UNITEDURME United is a multi-entity organization focused on developing an integrated economic ecosystem that combines financial services, asset-backed infrastructure, and real-world business operations.Through its divisions—including Piety PayChain, Wealth & Legacy, Hangdog Social, and Sprizzi Drink Co.—URME United is building a platform designed to support coordinated participation within a structured, member-based environment.

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