Milhaus Named One of Indiana's 'Best Places to Work' in 2026

Multifamily developer joins 150 companies recognized for workplace excellence by Indiana Chamber of Commerce

We are honored to receive this recognition, especially because it is based on feedback from our employees. Our people are our greatest asset, and their insights help shape how we grow and improve.” — Raven Reckley, Senior Vice President of People, Brand and Culture

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milhaus , a national award-winning multifamily developer, owner and operator, announced it has been named one of Indiana's "Best Places to Work" for 2026 by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce . The Indianapolis company joins 149 other standout employers from across the state recognized for setting the pace for workplace excellence.The 2026 Best Places to Work in Indiana list features companies from more than 20 industries that demonstrate exceptional commitment to their employees. Now in its 21st year, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce program will culminate with company rankings revealed across five size categories at a May 13 awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center, presented by KSM (Katz, Sapper & Miller)."We are honored to receive this recognition, especially because it is based on feedback from our employees. Our people are our greatest asset, and their insights help shape how we grow and improve each year," said Raven Reckley, Senior Vice President of People, Brand and Culture, Milhaus. "We believe that when you spend so much of your time at work, it should be with people you enjoy and in an environment where you feel valued. Receiving this honor for the third consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to building a strong, people-first culture."Milhaus earned recognition in 2024 and 2025 in the medium company category before growing into the large company category this year, demonstrating that its workplace culture remains strong as the organization expands. The recognition highlights Milhaus' dedication to creating an environment where employees can thrive while making positive impacts on neighborhoods and communities. The company's culture centers on transparency, collaboration, and empowering people to lead, with core values of integrity, execution, innovation, and collaboration driving daily operations.“The Best Places to Work program is a great way for organizations to take the temperature of their culture and how it’s resonating with today’s workers,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders. “We salute each of this year’s winners for their commitment to displaying best practices in their workplaces, which are enabling them to attract and retain employees, as well as drive increased productivity and overall success.”This latest recognition adds to Milhaus' growing list of accolades as the company continues to expand its footprint across secondary markets in the Midwest and Sunbelt regions. The award reflects the company's ongoing commitment to both employee satisfaction and community development through its vertically integrated approach to multifamily real estate.For more information on Milhaus, please visit www.milhaus.com About MilhausMilhaus is a national award-winning, vertically integrated multifamily developer, owner, and operator specializing in Class A residential assets. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Milhaus is comprised of inspired and industrious individuals who are passionate about the development of multifamily and mixed-use communities. We provide exceptional customer experiences and create solutions for neighborhoods that positively impact communities by providing unparalleled expertise in real estate, investment, development, construction, and management. As of September 2025, Milhaus’ current portfolio includes over 8,400 units across 28 properties, representing $2.3 billion in Assets Under Management. For more information, visit www.milhaus.com

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