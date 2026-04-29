Aurora Rise 2026 Memorial Scholarship Applications: Supporting the Next Generation of the Aurora Community

Aurora Rise gave out two $1000 scholarships this year for our 2025 Scholarship program.

Our scholarship program is a core part of how we continue to 'Rise Above' and support the future of Aurora. By awarding these scholarships, we’re able to celebrate these incredible students."” — A.J. Focht, Board Member

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurora Rise, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting victims of the July 20, 2012, theater shooting and fostering community resilience, is proud to announce the opening of the 2026 Aurora Rise Memorial Scholarship application period.Beginning May 1, 2026, eligible students in the Denver Metro area are invited to apply for the memorial scholarship, which was established to honor the memory of those lost and to support students who demonstrate resilience, community spirit, and a need for educational support.Key Scholarship Dates:Application Window: May 1, 2026 – July 31, 2026How to Apply: Interested students can find the application link and eligibility requirements on the official Aurora Rise website or by visiting the Aurora Rise Facebook page Winner Announcement: Sunday, September 6, 2026A Celebration of Community: Charity Silent AuctionThe scholarship recipients will be officially announced on September 6, 2026, during the annual Aurora Rise Silent Auction. This year, the auction will be held at the All C’s Collector’s Showcase located at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.The Silent Auction is the organization's premier fundraising event, featuring unique collectibles, sports memorabilia, and community-donated items. All proceeds from the auction go directly toward funding future scholarships and providing emergency assistance to those in the community facing unexpected hardships.About Aurora Rise:Aurora Rise is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization founded in the wake of the Century 16 Aurora theater shooting. Its mission is to provide long-term support to the victims and their families and to help the Aurora community continue to heal and thrive through various community-focused initiatives and scholarships, including the Alex Sullivan Learning Scholarship.

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