Magical Bridge and Cruyff Foundations Announce Global Partnership to Transform Inclusive Play

Magical Bridge Foundation: Building award-winning all-inclusive playgrounds worldwide

First European Project to Launch in Lelystad, The Netherlands

This partnership shows what’s possible when sport and inclusive play come together in a way that truly serves all ages and ability groups.” — Olenka Villarreal, CEO of Magical Bridge

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magical Bridge Foundation and the Johan Cruyff Foundation announced a groundbreaking global partnership to bring a new model of inclusive, multigenerational play to communities around the world. This collaboration will unite Magical Bridge’s innovative playgrounds with the Foundation’s iconic Cruyff Courts, creating vibrant, co-located destinations designed for people of all ages and abilities.Together, the organizations will identify a select number of cities where a Magical Bridge playground will be thoughtfully situated alongside a Cruyff Court. These integrated spaces will offer children the joy and energy of sport, while inviting families, caregivers, and community members to connect through accessible, sensory-rich, and welcoming playground environments.The first European project under this partnership will be developed for Lelystad, in The Netherlands, marking a significant milestone in expanding intergenerational and truly inclusive play across Europe. Construction is expected to begin by the end of summer this year.“This partnership shows what’s possible when sport and inclusive play come together in a way that truly serves all ages and ability groups,” said Olenka Villarreal, CEO of Magical Bridge. “By designing spaces that serve both active play on the court and meaningful, multigenerational experiences in the playground, we’re creating places where everyone feels valued and included.”“At the Cruyff Foundation, we believe sport and play should be accessible to every child,” said Niels Meijer, CEO of the Cruyff Foundation. “Partnering with Magical Bridge allows us to extend that vision beyond the court—ensuring that entire families and communities can participate, connect, and thrive together.”Magical Bridge has already established a global footprint with its award-winning playgrounds in Hamilton, New Zealand, and Singapore, each designed to foster dignity, independence, and joy across generations. This new initiative represents the organization’s first expansion into Europe.The Cruyff Foundation has built close to 350 Cruyff Courts worldwide, creating safe, high-quality spaces where young people can play, build confidence, and develop essential life skills through sport. By implementing the model of educating coaches and social programs, like the Heroes of the Cruyff Courts program, local youngsters become role models and the community becomes more alive and empowered.In this new community hub, children will be inspired on the courts, and then families of all ages and abilities will enjoy playing at the adjacent Magical Bridge playground. The integrated design encourages longer visits, deeper social connections, and stronger, more resilient communities.Additional cities participating in this global initiative will be announced in the coming months.About Magical Bridge:Magical Bridge builds innovative, inclusive playgrounds and community programs that bring people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds together. Each playground is designed to create a welcoming space where everyone can play, connect, and belong.About the Cruyff Foundation:The Cruyff Foundation supports and develops impactful sports and play projects worldwide, giving children and young people -especially those for whom sport is not a given - the space to grow, connect, and build a healthier future.

Magical Bridge Playgrounds and Programs Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.