Dr. Maureen Spranza selected as Top Elementary School Music Teacher by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Maureen Spranza at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Maureen Spranza , music educator, artist, actor, and musician, was recently selected for Top Elementary School Music Teacher for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. Dr. Spranza will receive her award on stage at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December.With more than thirty-five years as a successful music educator, Dr. Spranza has touched the lives of over 13,000 students, leaving a lasting impact through her innovative teaching, mentorship, and unwavering belief in the power of human potential. Dr. Spranza is currently an elementary school vocal music teacher in the San Leandro Unified School District in California. She fosters a joyful, safe, and nurturing environment where every child feels capable of making music. The students focus on learning the music standards and building foundational musical skills—such as rhythm, pitch, and movement—using play-based methods as well as formal notation. Children sing, play recorders, glockenspiels, xylophones, and other percussion instruments. She builds strong relationships, inspires confidence, and promotes lifelong musical engagement. Previously, she served for eighteen years as an elementary music educator in the San Lorenzo Unified School District, and five years in Catholic Schools of the Oakland, California Diocese. Dr. Spranza not only works with the typical student, but Special Education students with varying disabilities, as well as gifted students. At the Alameda County Office of Education, she earned certification in Gifted and Talented Education, specializing in differentiated instruction for learners with highly advanced cognitive abilities.Dr. Spranza has been a leader in education technology integration. She represented the county in the CTAP Technology Leadership Academy and co-led a staff development program focused on technology integration for grades 4–8. Her additional professional experiences include fellowships with the Industry Initiatives in Science and Math Education - now called https://www.igniteducation.org/ , as well as work in technology roles at Applied Materials and Synopsys. She was also a participant and fellow at the Krause Center for Innovation at Foothill College. At the high school level, Dr. Spranza ran two music technology computer labs. She has contributed 6 chapters about what her elementary students do with technology to the book Technology Integration in the Elementary Music Classroom https://a.co/d/0cuOYiXK Her academic achievements reflect a deep commitment to learning and intellectual growth. Dr. Spranza earned her Bachelor of Music in Jazz Composition and Arranging from Berklee College of Music and pursued further studies in Jazz at the California Institute of the Arts. She later completed a Master of Fine Arts in Electronic Music and Recording Media from Mills College, a Single Subject Clear Teaching Credential from Chapman University, and ultimately a PhD in Education from Capella University in 2013. Her dissertation was entitled How do teachers incorporate intuition into how they teach music? A phenomenological exploration which led to the idea for her planned book the innovative Taxonomy of Educational Objectives in the Intuitive Domain, which highlights intuitive intelligence in learning. She has contributed numerous articles on education including as coauthor of the Self-Assembly Model of Instructional Design, a pioneering framework that emphasizes learner autonomy and natural knowledge construction.Dr. Spranza’s professional journey in education includes eighteen years as a private music teacher, during which her students achieved significant recognition, including performances at Carnegie Hall. Her leadership includes serving on the Board of Directors for the Alameda County Branch of the Music Teachers’ Association for ten years where she advocated for access to music education and artistic growth, and maintained the website. Dr. Spranza has also worked for the Hester Savage Fund for Equity in Classical Music, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to high-quality classical music education for students who face financial, transportation, and opportunity barriers.In addition to her work in education, Dr. Spranza is a passionate avant-garde composer and saxophonist who challenges traditional gender norms in music, boldly breaking gender norms in a field where female instrumentalists remain underrepresented. She has contributed to multiple musical recordings infuses her music with creativity, emotion, and fearlessness.originality and encourages her students to perform frequently. Her compositions have earned prestigious recognition, including first and second place awards in the MTAC Composers Today State Contest. This interest has inspired her to include composition lessons in every music class she teaches. She has also received numerous honors in film and media festivals, reflecting the breadth of her creative work. Her artistic expression extends beyond music into the visual arts, where she creates illuminated mixed media pieces using LEDs inside mesh tubing attached to painted canvases. These innovative works blending technology and artistic vision offer viewers a sensory and emotional experience, further showcasing her commitment to pushing boundaries and expressing empowerment through multiple mediums. They have been featured in exhibitions throughout the Bay Area, including galleries in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles, demonstrating her commitment to innovation and multidisciplinary creativity. Dr. Spranza has also explored work in the entertainment and commercial industries as an actor and model, collaborating with major brands and appearing in television productions and national advertising campaigns. This helps her to encourage her students to pursue a variety of interests.Beyond her professional life, Dr. Spranza’s personal journey is equally inspiring. As a single mother of two daughters, Dr. Spranza faced the emotional, financial, and personal challenges of parenting alone with courage and strength. Amid these demands, she earned her PhD, a testament to her determination and love of learning. Her experiences have deeply informed her commitment as a teacher to empowering others.One of Maureen’s great passions is genealogy, which she pursues as both a personal hobby and a meaningful exploration of identity. This journey of legacy and self-discovery deepens her commitment to helping others find empowerment through connection to their own histories. She loves to include music of other cultures in her lessons.A dedicated Catholic and spiritual woman, Maureen integrates her faith and values into everything she does. She is known for her friendly, warm, and uplifting presence, making those around her feel seen, heard, and deeply supported. She embodies holistic wellness, balancing spiritual practice, a healthy lifestyle, creative expression, and service to her community. In addition, she sings with her church choir. Dr. Spranza is a Certified HeartMath Practitioner with Clinical Certification in Stress, Anxiety, and Self-Regulation, including the Interventions Program. She has used powerful tools such as emWaveand Inner Balance™ to help students manage stress, achieve heart-brain coherence, and develop lasting emotional resilience.Dr. Spranza leads with vision and empathy, lives with integrity and faith, and continues to inspire others to grow, thrive, and believe in their own strength. Throughout her life and career, she has exemplified perseverance, creativity, and purpose. Whether teaching in the classroom, performing on stage, exhibiting art, or engaging in personal reflection, Dr. Maureen Spranza continues to inspire others to grow, thrive, and believe in their own strength.Her professional accomplishments have been recognized with numerous awards and honors. For instance, in 2015, she was nominated for a Grammy Music Educator Award. She received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 and has been named a Top Piano Teacher by Steinway & Sons in both 2021 and 2023. In 2024, she received the Top Private Music Teacher Award,in 2025, she received the Empowered Woman Award, and this year, she was selected for the Top Elementary School Music Teacher for 2026 from the International Association of Top Professionals.For more information about her Taxonomy of Educational Objectives: Intuitive Domain, please visit her siteFor her private teaching site, please seeAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.