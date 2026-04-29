Musical Composition & Technical Achievement 2immersive4u

2Immersive4U Earns Two Nominations at the 2026 Central Great Lakes Emmy® Awards

The future is not something we enter. The future is something we create. And with AI, we are creating a future that is more efficient, sustainable, and innovative.”” — Dusan Simic CEO

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Immersive4U has been nominated for two awards at the 2026 Central Great Lakes EmmyAwards, earning recognition in Technical Achievement and Musical Composition/Arrangement. The nominations highlight the company’s growing role at the intersection of human creativity, emerging technology, and AI -powered production.The Musical Composition/Arrangement nomination recognizes “Somewhere to Hide,” an original musical composition produced entirely in Cleveland. The work explores contemporary songwriting and arrangement through a deeply human creative process. Composed by Dusan Simic, with lyrics by George Radmilovic and arrangement by John Stealey, the song emphasizes melody, harmony, form, and emotional structure. Technology supported the process, but it did not replace the authorship.The composition and full instrumental framework were written manually using LilyPond, giving the team precise control over orchestration, pacing, and musical intent. Arrangement and production were completed in Cubase, where dynamics and emotional contour were shaped to support the song’s arc. A featured female vocal timbre was pitch-refined to match the phrasing and expression of the composition. The score was presented in a handwritten engraving style to reinforce human authorship while preserving musical accuracy.The Technical Achievement nomination recognizes 2Immersive4U’s pioneering Multi-Model AI Pipeline, developed to solve one of generative video’s biggest creative barriers: character consistency. The system was engineered to reduce AI “hallucination,” where characters shift, morph, or lose structural integrity from frame to frame.To address this challenge, 2Immersive4U bridged hand-drawn art with 3D structural “ground truths.” The team trained custom models on volumetric renders, allowing characters to maintain stronger geometric consistency across thousands of frames. The workflow combines a best-of-breed toolset, including performance capture with Wan 2.2, advanced camera orchestration through Higgsfield, and neural upscaling with Astra for broadcast-ready 4K output.Together, these nominations represent more than recognition for one company. They reflect a larger shift in the creative industry. For upcoming artists, independent producers, and local creators, this moment proves that high-level production is no longer reserved only for large studios. With discipline, vision, and responsible use of AI, smaller teams can now create work with cinematic scale, technical precision, and emotional depth.“These nominations are an incredible win for emerging technologies and for artists,” said Dusan Simic, CEO and Co-Founder of 2Immersive4U. “They show that AI can support human creativity without replacing it. The future belongs to creators who understand both story and technology.”2Immersive4U continues to position Cleveland as a hub for next-generation media production, proving that local artists can create work with national impact.

ITCH feat. Sol (Solune) - Somewhere to hide (Official Music Video)

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