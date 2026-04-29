Permanent speed limit reductions coming to SR 92 between Lake Stevens and Granite Falls

LAKE STEVENS – Travelers will soon see a series of permanent speed limit reductions along a 7-mile stretch of eastbound and westbound State Route 92, from Lake Stevens to Granite Falls.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace the existing speed limit signs with new signs. The permanent speed reductions affect SR 92 between the SR 9 interchange and Granite Falls city limits.

The new speed limits will be:

50 mph between mileposts 0 and 7.8 – down from the current 55 mph speed limit.

New speed limit signs are scheduled to be posted the week of April 29. The new speed limits are enforceable as soon as the signs are installed.

The speed reductions will better match current driving speeds, traffic volumes and the design of the road including the past implementation of roundabouts. WSDOT worked closely with the cities of Lake Stevens and Granite Falls on speed limit changes within city limits. Changes were initiated after WSDOT received questions from community members and reviewed traffic data.

People traveling through the area can do their part to improve safety by following the speed limit, obeying posted signs and staying focused and sober while driving.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.