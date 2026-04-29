New Dog Walking Game App Turns Daily Walks Into GPS Territory Battles

Claim your territory on your neighborhood map!

Turf Warz, a free GPS territory game for dogs, turns walks competative. Dogs level up, claim turf and battle rivals. Early access is open now at turfwarz.com.

Dog owners walk their dogs every single day. That habit already exists. Turf Warz adds territory, rivals, and real progression on top of something they already do.” — Mike Lamb, Founder, Turf Warz

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solo developer Mike Lamb today announced the early access launch of Turf Warz, a free dog walking game app that turns everyday dog walks into a competitive GPS territory sport. Turf Warz introduces a new category in mobile gaming: GPS territory games designed specifically for dog owners and the dogs who walk with them. Early access invites are open now at turfwarz.com.In Turf Warz, dogs do what they already do on walks: they mark spots. Players tap to claim circular zones on a live real-world map, growing territory across their neighborhood one walk at a time. The dog walking game rewards real physical activity directly: dogs build Strength through daily walk streaks, Speed through walking pace, and Endurance through longer walks. Those stats power dogs in flip battles against rivals. Dogs climb prestige tiers from Bronze to Diamond, join packs to defend shared turf, and compete across six leaderboard categories. A Hall of Fame and Bark Feed social layer round out the experience, making Turf Warz one of the most complete games for dog owners available on mobile.Since opening early access, Turf Warz has seen consistent daily walks, active rivalries forming between players, and territory changing hands as rivals flip contested zones. One early access tester, Iva of the Instagram account @bvh.dapperdood, captured the experience in a recent post: "Downloaded Turf Warz for dog walks and somehow it turned into neighborhood competition.""Dog owners walk their dogs every single day. That habit already exists," said Mike Lamb, founder and solo developer of Turf Warz. "Most dog walking game apps focus on tracking the walk. Turf Warz adds territory, rivals, and real progression on top of something dog owners are already doing. It is a GPS territory game built specifically for dogs and the people who walk them every day."Turf Warz is currently available in early access. Dog owners can join the waitlist and request access at turfwarz.com. The dog walking game is available on iOS via TestFlight and on Android through Google Play early access.About Turf WarzTurf Warz is a free mobile dog walking game app and GPS territory game for dog owners, currently in early access. Built and operated by solo developer Mike Lamb in Littleton, Colorado, Turf Warz turns daily dog walks into a competitive territory sport with circular zone claims, dog leveling, prestige tiers, packs, rivalries, and flip battles. It is the only GPS territory game built specifically around the dog walking experience. Learn more or request early access at turfwarz.com.

Playing Turf Warz, the GPS Dog Walking Game, at Chatfield Dog Park in Littleton, CO

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